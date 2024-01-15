Oklahoma governor faces criticism for MLK quote

Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, invoked the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on X, formerly known as Twitter, and faced criticism for MLK quote.

A closer look at his policies reveals a stark contrast with the values and principles championed by the civil rights icon.

Restricting the Teaching of American History and Civil Rights

Governor Stitt made national headlines when he signed HB 1775 into law, a move that made it significantly more challenging for teachers to educate students about American history, civil rights, and even the painful history of his own state, particularly the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. His actions even drew criticism from the John Hope Franklin Center.

This law, signed during the centennial commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre, came under scrutiny for its potential to hinder discussions about racial injustice and historical truths.

Executive Order’s Impact on DEI Practices

In a recent development, Governor Stitt issued an executive order that many argue undermines Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices at both local and state levels.

Critics contend that this order may have detrimental effects on efforts to promote inclusivity and equal opportunity within the state.

Banning Books by Black and LGBTQ Authors

Governor Stitt’s campaign against Critical Race Theory (CRT) for the past few years resulted in the removal and banning of several books from educational curricula, with a disproportionate impact on works authored by Black and LGBTQ writers. This move drew sharp criticism from advocates of free expression and equitable education, including PEN America.

Criticism for MLK quote from creator of 1619 Project

Notably, Governor Kevin Stitt found himself in the crosshairs of Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project, which has been attacked by conservatives.

In a powerful response, Hannah-Jones quoted Dr. King’s 1967 essay titled “Where Do We Go From Here?”, emphasizing the need for addressing racial ignorance and the challenge of re-education in America.

Here you go, no charge: “Whites, it must frankly be said, are not putting in a … mass effort to re-educate themselves out of their racial ignorance. It is an aspect of their sense of superiority that the white people of America believe they have so little to learn.” — MLK https://t.co/sbyYiuTW4L — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 15, 2024

“Here you go, no charge: ‘Whites, it must frankly be said, are not putting in a …mass effort to re-educate themselves out of their racial ignorance. It is an aspect of their sense of superiority that the white people of America believe they have so little to learn,’ the Pulitzer Prize recipient wrote in response to Stitt’s audacity.

The governor also received a wave of criticism from others:

Please be quiet white nationalist. Have you read any of MLK speeches or books he wrote. pic.twitter.com/ROy3yHH14h — Shawn Gilliam #VotingMatters (@JShawnTru07) January 15, 2024

While Governor Kevin Stitt’s MLK quote may have resonated with some, it rubbed many in the Black American community and Oklahoma citizens the wrong way. Moreover, his policy actions and decisions raise questions about how vastly unaligned they are with Dr. King’s.

The disparities between Stitt’s actions and Dr. King’s vision for a more just and equitable society are evident, leaving many to ponder the direction of Oklahoma’s leadership in these pivotal times.