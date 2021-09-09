x
Education

Kansas City educational program supports underfunded schools in marginalized communities

by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
kansas city education marginalized
michaeljung/Shutterstock
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Assemble, an online educational platform in Kansas City, MO is looking for Black and Brown greatness for their new program, BeGreat Together.

The philanthropic organization is launching their new educational initiative aimed at supporting schools that serve local Black and Brown communities.

Specifically, BeGreat Together is looking for changemakers, individuals who are ready to make a difference in the lives of young students from underserved communities.

Program offers grants to support students

For Kansas City citizens, this means a grant of $10,000 to promote educational opportunities and equity for young students of color. For existing school districts, there is a $20,000 fund for the creation of programs to serve students and their families.

KANSAS CITY PLANS BLACK LIVES MATTER MURALS FOR 6 STREETS

The funding gap that exists between school districts that serve white students versus those that serve students of color is in excess of $5000 per student. Black-led and Brown-led school organizations also face a 76% reduction in net assets compared to their white-led counterparts. 

“Our work is starting in Kansas City, but we’re creating national change. Marginalization is interconnected: until the news that slavery was abolished reached the oppressed in Texas, slavery wasn’t over. Until we’re all free, no one’s free. BeGreat Together breaks that cycle and bridges that gap. We’re putting resources directly into the hands of change makers in marginalized communities because they’re the experts – they know how to uplift and support their own communities,” says Avrell Stokes, President of BeGreat Together.

Program accepting nominations

The grants provided by BeGreat will allow Black and Brown community members to directly impact the educational experience of young people, many of whom are from marginalized populations. BeGreat is looking for programs that will create a ripple effect, leading to more effective educational experiences for Black and Brown students, as well as positive outcomes. 

BeGreat aims to change school inequities through its grants and funding. To nominate a Kansas City change maker or school program, go to the BeGreat website.

Erika Stone is a graduate student in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Oklahoma, and a graduate assistant at Schusterman Library. A Chess Memorial Scholar, she has a B.A. in Psychology and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Erika studies policy, community organizing, and critical theories, and plans to apply for a Ph.D. in Organizational and Community Leadership. She is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and is a contributor to the OU School of Social Work’s antiracism curriculum.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Howard University renames college after Chadwick Boseman

President Biden issues Executive Order to help strengthen...

Parent says daughters handcuffed, suspended after refusing to...

When We Talk Masks and Vaccines, Let’s Stop...

The Opportunity Project’s Ally Cohort helps students fight...

Isley Brothers to perform at Langston University’s presidential...

South Carolina HBCU announces free tuition for students

Senate votes to ban federal funding to teach...

TCC Using Federal Funds to Forgive Outstanding Balances

Program offers aspiring real estate agents chance to...

%d bloggers like this: