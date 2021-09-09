Kansas City educational program supports underfunded schools in marginalized communities

Assemble, an online educational platform in Kansas City, MO is looking for Black and Brown greatness for their new program, BeGreat Together.

The philanthropic organization is launching their new educational initiative aimed at supporting schools that serve local Black and Brown communities.

Specifically, BeGreat Together is looking for changemakers, individuals who are ready to make a difference in the lives of young students from underserved communities.

Program offers grants to support students

For Kansas City citizens, this means a grant of $10,000 to promote educational opportunities and equity for young students of color. For existing school districts, there is a $20,000 fund for the creation of programs to serve students and their families.

The funding gap that exists between school districts that serve white students versus those that serve students of color is in excess of $5000 per student. Black-led and Brown-led school organizations also face a 76% reduction in net assets compared to their white-led counterparts.

“Our work is starting in Kansas City, but we’re creating national change. Marginalization is interconnected: until the news that slavery was abolished reached the oppressed in Texas, slavery wasn’t over. Until we’re all free, no one’s free. BeGreat Together breaks that cycle and bridges that gap. We’re putting resources directly into the hands of change makers in marginalized communities because they’re the experts – they know how to uplift and support their own communities,” says Avrell Stokes, President of BeGreat Together.

Program accepting nominations

The grants provided by BeGreat will allow Black and Brown community members to directly impact the educational experience of young people, many of whom are from marginalized populations. BeGreat is looking for programs that will create a ripple effect, leading to more effective educational experiences for Black and Brown students, as well as positive outcomes.

BeGreat aims to change school inequities through its grants and funding. To nominate a Kansas City change maker or school program, go to the BeGreat website.

