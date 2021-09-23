Construction begins in Tulsa on new hotel honoring Black Wall Street entrepreneur J.B. Stradford

The City of Tulsa, along with the Alfresco Group, LLC., broke ground on what will be home to a new shopping center, restaurants, and a hotel.

The new hotel will be named after J.B. Stradford, who owned the Stradford Hotel which was the largest Black-owned in the United States at the time of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Today, the City of Tulsa joined Alfresco Group in the groundbreaking of a new development on 36th St. North corridor. The property, Stradford21 boutique hotel, will create new jobs and is expected to be completed in 2023,” the city said in a tweet.

Today, the City joined Alfresco Group in the groundbreaking of a new development on 36th St. North corridor. The property, Stratford21 boutique hotel, will create new jobs and is expected to be complete in 2023. pic.twitter.com/01S4dyXyBV — City of Tulsa (@cityoftulsagov) September 21, 2021

Construction begins

“Tulsa has a story that no one else has. This is again us this project is about Tulsa and I don’t want to move away from that. It really is a collective story,” said Antoine Harris, CEO of the Alfresco Group. “Honoring J.B. Stradford and all those that came before us with this significant project. I think that there would be no other way to show up.”

The hotel will have 109 rooms and Harris said the project will also have 10,000 square feet for retail space.

Construction is set to finish in 2023.