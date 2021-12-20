Ohio man given Citizen’s Award for stopping purse-snatcher of 87-year-old woman

Deshawn Pressley, 27 years old, was presented with a Citizen’s Award from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after Pressley stopped a purse-snatcher at a Kroger grocery store.

In a video that has now gone viral on Twitter, Pressley can be seen chasing 58-year-old Derek Vauhn out of the front door of Kroger grocery store in Lemon Township, Ohio after Vauhn had stolen the purse from an 87-year-old woman.

A hero in Ohio chased down a man who snatched a purse from an 87-year-old woman. The sheriff honored Deshawn Pressley with the Citizen's Award. pic.twitter.com/zXcr92HgW5 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 20, 2021

Sheriff Richard Jones told Pressley “you’re the man, I’m very proud of you.”

Man honored after heroic act

The 87-year-old woman was Pat Goins, who said she was walking down an aisle when Vauhn suddenly approached her and stole the purse from her shopping cart.

About a dozen people can be seen following after Vauhn to the parking lot, but only one person got to him.

“I chased him down,” Pressley explained. “He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived.”

Goins said the crowd made Vauhn apologize to her for attempting to steal her purse.

“The crowd told him he better apologize to me. He said he was sorry, he said he was sorry,” Goins said.

Vauhn was arrested and charged with robbery, a felony of 3rd degree, and theft, a felony of 5th degree. Meanwhile, Goins and Pressley say they will continue their relationship into the future.

“I’m glad that he received this honor,” Goins said, “because he’s my hero.”