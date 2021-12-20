News

Ohio man given Citizen’s Award for stopping purse-snatcher of 87-year-old woman

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
deshawn pressley
Deshawn Pressley receives Citizen's Award from Butler County Sheriff's Office. (BCSO Facebook)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Deshawn Pressley, 27 years old, was presented with a Citizen’s Award from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after Pressley stopped a purse-snatcher at a Kroger grocery store.

In a video that has now gone viral on Twitter, Pressley can be seen chasing 58-year-old Derek Vauhn out of the front door of Kroger grocery store in Lemon Township, Ohio after Vauhn had stolen the purse from an 87-year-old woman.

Sheriff Richard Jones told Pressley “you’re the man, I’m very proud of you.”

Man honored after heroic act

The 87-year-old woman was Pat Goins, who said she was walking down an aisle when Vauhn suddenly approached her and stole the purse from her shopping cart.

About a dozen people can be seen following after Vauhn to the parking lot, but only one person got to him.

“I chased him down,” Pressley explained. “He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived.”

Deshawn Pressley receives Citizen’s Award from Butler County Sheriff’s Office. (BCSO Facebook)

Goins said the crowd made Vauhn apologize to her for attempting to steal her purse.

“The crowd told him he better apologize to me. He said he was sorry, he said he was sorry,” Goins said.

See also
Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, found deceased in Brooklyn home

Vauhn was arrested and charged with robbery, a felony of 3rd degree, and theft, a felony of 5th degree. Meanwhile, Goins and Pressley say they will continue their relationship into the future.

“I’m glad that he received this honor,” Goins said, “because he’s my hero.”

x

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

“Complete Bullsh*t”: Joe Manchin effectively kills ‘Build Back...

Tulsa Dream Center hosts its largest ever annual...

Women in Recovery receives $3 million grant for...

Trump’s antisemitism puts American Jews at risk

Crutcher family matriarch’s legacy of love lives on...

VP Kamala Harris Checks Charlamagne Tha God

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ warning on democracy in AP interview

Proud Boys’ supporter gets 33 months in prison...

Keechant Sewell to become first female NYPD chief...

Justice for Greenwood requests DOJ investigation into Tulsa...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.