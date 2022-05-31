Meagan Good: A list of her top 12 movies, TV shows

Listen to this article here

By Tosh Owens, Staff Writer

Since her recent divorce in 2019 from Devon Franklin, American actress and model Meagan Good has decided that she will be focusing on herself moving forward. This is her “ME” season.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Meagan Good said,” I think in this season especially, I’m learning to live again in a different way.”

On August 8, 1981, Megan Good was born in Panorama City, Los Angeles. Acting since the age of four, she’s been in various television shows before she made her big break in the film ‘Eve’s Bayou.’ She later landed another big role-playing Nina from Nickelodeon sitcom Cousin Skeeter. After her debut on Nickelodeon, her career skyrocketed.

Megan Goods Top 12 Movies

Here’s my list of Meagan Good’s top 12 movies.

Shazam! Furry of The Gods (2022)

Day Shift (2022)

Death Saved My Life (2021)

Monster Hunter (2020)

If Not Now, When? (2019)

The Intruder (2019)

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream (2018)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Waist Deep (2006)

Meagan Goods’ Top 12 TV Series

Harlem (2021)

Prodigal Son (2019)

Star (2018)

White Famous (2017)

Code Black (2016)

Minority Report (2015)

Mr. Robinson (2015)

Law & Order: Special Victim Unit (2014)

Deception (2013)

Harry’s Law (2012)

Californication (2012)

The Game (2011)

Meagan Good launches program to support Black women writers

Recently, Meagan Good announced on her Instagram a fellowship program called Women Write Now. The program is asking for submissions from Black women writers. Women who write have the chance to a get their scripts produced and screened during the 2023 Sundance film Festival.

“Being a part of this program was one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional career! You definitely wanna get in on this and see where this opportunity can take you.” Said Meagan Good.

If you plan to submit material, you must do so here by June 6, 2022.

It may be something in the air, a divorce, or Covid, but many women and people are entering a “ME” season. What does this mean? It could mean that you go after opportunities that you never could imagine. It could mean dying your hair a new color. It could also mean ending a relationship, moving to a new city, and starting over.

Meagan Good has had a fulfilling life since the age of four. She’s been in Top movies and TV shows and experienced a 9-year marriage. Clearly, even after something as tragic as a divorce, she still has resilience and chooses to never give up on herself!

What does your “ME” season look like?