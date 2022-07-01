NY bill would require gun permit to include social media check

Listen to this article here

A New York bill being considered by the state legislature would require people applying for a gun permit to include a social media check.

The new law being considered comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down rules severely limiting who could get a permit to carry a handgun outside their home.

State Senate Bill S51001 would ban concealed weapons from “sensitive locations” like Times Square, public transit, and a list of other highly-trafficked public areas. The bill would also require people applying for a handgun license to turn over a list of their social media accounts so officials could verify their “character and conduct”.

“We are confident that we are providing New York, again, an opportunity not only to be able to have their concealed carry, but also to make New Yorkers safe,” state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) told reporters Friday.

New York to pass gun permit bill on concealed carry

Applicants would have to show they have “the essential character, temperament and judgement necessary to be entrusted with a weapon and to use it only in a manner that does not endanger oneself and others,” according to the bill.

Applicants would also have to provide four character references, take 16 hours of firearms safety training plus two hours of practice at a range, undergo periodic background checks and turn over the contact information of their spouse, domestic partner or any other adults living in their household.

Weapons will also be barred from places of worship, public transit, sports arenas, parks, libraries, government buildings, playgrounds, entertainment venues, protests and businesses that serve alcohol.

The bill has angered many gun rights advocates.

“This is the kind of bill that the Gestapo would be proud of. This is the kind of bill you’d see in communist China,” said Aaron Dorr, executive director of the New York State Firearms Association. “This will never survive a court challenge. This is the kind of concept that would pass in those countries.”

Democrats have supermajorities in both legislative chambers in New York and are expected to pass the bill later on Friday. The bill would then get sent to Hochul’s desk for her expected signature, then take effect on September 1.