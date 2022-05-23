News

Black Central Park bird-watcher Christian Cooper gets a TV show

After a racist 911-call by a White lady claiming she was being “threatened by a Black man” led to national outrage, Christian Cooper is getting his own bird-watching TV show airing on National Geographic.

The channel announced in a statement that “life-long birder Christian Cooper takes us into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds. Whether braving stormy seas in Alaska for puffins, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots, or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does whatever it takes to learn about these extraordinary feathered creatures and show us the remarkable world in the sky above.”

The show, titled Extraordinary Birder, is one of six new personality-driven shows to ignite curiosity, awe, and wonder to inspire people to explore the world.

Karen Calls the Police

Cooper was thrust in the national spotlight after a May 2020 incident that was recorded on his cell phone, where a Karen tried to weaponize the police against Cooper in making a false report on a 911 call.

Cooper informed the lady that her unleashed dog must be on a leash at all times while in Central Park, and that is when the incident went downhill.

“It was a conflict between a dog-walker and a birder,” Cooper told Gayle King as to why he pulled out his phone and began recording.

“Please don’t come close to me,” Cooper told the lady as she approached him, annoyed that he was recording.

“Then I’m taking a picture and calling the cops. I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” she said.

“She basically pulled the pin on the race grenade, and tried to lob it at me,” Cooper told King.

The White lady was charged with a third-degree misdemeanor for making a false claim, but the charge was later dropped after she completed five restorative justice sessions since it was her first arrest.

