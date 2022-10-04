fbpx
Politics

Son of Herschel Walker calls him “a liar” who “destroys lives”

by Nate Morris
Christian Walker Son of Herschel Walker calls him "a liar" who "destroys lives"
Herschel Walker (left) and his adult son Christian Walker | CREDIT: CHRISTIAN WALKER/TWITTER
In a series of tweets, Christian Walker, the son of Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, calls his father out for being “a liar” who “destroys lives”.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” conservative activist Christian Walker wrote.

“You’re not a ‘family man’,” Christian Walker continued. “You left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

Christian Walker stated that when his father initially planned to run for Senate, he planned to “take accountability” for past actions. Those actions included allegations of domestic abuse and extramarital affairs.

Christian Walker calls father out for being a liar who destroys lives:

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability,” Christian wrote about his father. “But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.'”

“You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives,” he continued. “How dare you?”

Report claims Herschel Walker paid for his girlfriend’s abortion

The damning tweets come at the same time a story from The Daily Beast alleges Herschel Walker paid for his girlfriend’s abortion.

Walker has campaigned on an anti-abortion platform that includes forced birth for victims of rape and incest. Walker even opposes abortion if the life of the mother is at risk.

“But the Republican candidate has supported at least one exception—for himself,” The Daily Beast writes.

The girlfriend, who has asked to remain anonymous, claims that Walker paid her $700 to have the abortion. She provided The Daily Beast with a copy of the check (signed by Herschel Walker), a receipt from the clinic and a “get well” card from the Senate candidate.

The woman asked to remain anonymous, saying she came forward after hearing Walker push a “hard line” abortion stance.

“I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore,” she told the outlet. “We all deserve better.”

According to The Daily Beast, Walker’s campaign called the allegations “false” and asked for woman’s name. The paper declined.

Walker called the story “a flat-out lie” and said he would sue the paper for defamation. “[The lawsuit] will be filed tomorrow morning,” Walker reportedly said Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, there’s been no indication such a lawsuit has been filed yet.

Herschel Walker is running against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. The race is a toss up, with Walker leading in some recent polls.

Nate Morris moved to the Tulsa area in 2012 and has committed himself to helping build a more equitable and just future for everyone who calls the city home. As a teacher, advocate, community organizer and non-profit leader, Nate has a deep understanding of the Tulsa landscape. He has supported as a writer and editor with The Black Wall Street Times since 2017 and is honored to be part of a publication that’s changing the landscape of journalism in Tulsa and across the country.

