fbpx
Arts and Culture

French Montana raises $226 million for healthcare in Africa

by Tanesha Peeples
by Tanesha Peeples
French Montana raises $226 million for healthcare in Africa
French Montana (Yahoo News)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Rapper and entrepreneur French Montana has been doing it and doing it big for the culture. Recently, he was honored for his humanitarian and fundraising efforts around healthcare and education in Africa.

TMZ reports, “The diamond-selling rapper was honored Thursday night at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala for helping raise more than $226 million towards healthcare in Africa. Specifically, he’s funded the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center, which is the primary source of healthcare for new mothers and their babies in an otherwise desolate region of Uganda.”

In an Instagram post, the rapper from Morocco said, “MAKING MORE HISTORY FOR MY PEOPLE ! Thank you @pencilsofpromise for honoring me with the Innovator Award at last night’s gala. ✏️ Healthcare and education is a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible across the globe. I’m grateful for PoP [Pencils of Promise] acknowledging my work in maternal healthcare in Africa. PoP is doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn.”

The Innovator Award winner said he’s driven to do the work because he believes healthcare and education are a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible worldwide. He specifically noted that education was a vitally important tool in navigating his immigration journey from Morocco to the U.S. and starting his career as an artist. He wants youth to have the same opportunities he was afforded.

French Montana’s inspiration for advocacy

In an interview with Revolt, Montana opened up how the passing of artist Mac Miller inspired him to help people battling addiction. “I’ve been thinking about this for a very long time, like, ‘What can I do to help?’ And when the Mac Miller thing happened, it just put the icing on the cake,” he shared at the time.

“It was just like, ‘We gotta come together to make this thing happen.”  In a new partnership with Guardian Recovery Services and NAQI Healthcare, patients are able to receive detox relief as they fight to overcome their addictions.

A health scare in 2019 encouraged French to make some changes in his own life. After being hospitalized in 2019 for a combination of exhaustion and addiction, he made a promise to live a clean lifestyle and was encouraged to help others do the same. 

The “Unforgettable” recording artist has hit other milestones, too. He recently became an RIAA-certified (Recording Industry Association of America) diamond artist. He’s the first recording artist born in Africa to be acknowledged for selling 10 million units and he’s the first male artist from the South Bronx to receive a diamond plaque.

And of course French Montana is still making music. He recently dropped a new Cokeboys single featuring Nav titled “Fenty” and released a joint album with Harry Fraud called “Montega” in June of this year.

Tanesha Peeples is driven by one question in her work--"If not me then who?" As a strategist and injustice interrupter, Tanesha merges the worlds of communications and grassroots activism to push for radical change, specifically in the public education system. Her passion for community and relentless mission for justice and liberation drive her in uplifting and amplifying the voices and advocacy of those that are often ignored. Tanesha wholeheartedly believes that education is the foundation for success. Her grand vision is one where everyone-regardless of ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender or zip code-can have access to a comfortable quality of life and enjoy the freedoms and liberties promised to all Americans. And that's what she works towards every day.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Artist showcase gives space for Black excellence on...

Balenciaga officially cuts ties with Kanye West

OKC artist views hip-hop as more than dollars...

Valarie Harding: From Black Wall Street to The...

Museums are returning artifacts back to African countries...

Dominic Dorset makes Broadway debut in ‘Frozen –...

Megan Piphus Peace voices Sesame Street puppet ‘Gabrielle’

‘A Family Matters Christmas’ is coming this November

Miguel Wilson’s Annual ATL Fashion & Polo Classic...

Kanye West called out by Ahmaud Arbery’s mother...