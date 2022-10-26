Listen to this article here

Rapper and entrepreneur French Montana has been doing it and doing it big for the culture. Recently, he was honored for his humanitarian and fundraising efforts around healthcare and education in Africa.

TMZ reports, “The diamond-selling rapper was honored Thursday night at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala … for helping raise more than $226 million towards healthcare in Africa. Specifically, he’s funded the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center, which is the primary source of healthcare for new mothers and their babies in an otherwise desolate region of Uganda.”

In an Instagram post, the rapper from Morocco said, “MAKING MORE HISTORY FOR MY PEOPLE ! Thank you @pencilsofpromise for honoring me with the Innovator Award at last night’s gala. ✏️ Healthcare and education is a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible across the globe. I’m grateful for PoP [Pencils of Promise] acknowledging my work in maternal healthcare in Africa. PoP is doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn.”

The Innovator Award winner said he’s driven to do the work because he believes healthcare and education are a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible worldwide. He specifically noted that education was a vitally important tool in navigating his immigration journey from Morocco to the U.S. and starting his career as an artist. He wants youth to have the same opportunities he was afforded.

French Montana’s inspiration for advocacy

In an interview with Revolt, Montana opened up how the passing of artist Mac Miller inspired him to help people battling addiction. “I’ve been thinking about this for a very long time, like, ‘What can I do to help?’ And when the Mac Miller thing happened, it just put the icing on the cake,” he shared at the time.

“It was just like, ‘We gotta come together to make this thing happen.” In a new partnership with Guardian Recovery Services and NAQI Healthcare, patients are able to receive detox relief as they fight to overcome their addictions.

A health scare in 2019 encouraged French to make some changes in his own life. After being hospitalized in 2019 for a combination of exhaustion and addiction, he made a promise to live a clean lifestyle and was encouraged to help others do the same.

The “Unforgettable” recording artist has hit other milestones, too. He recently became an RIAA-certified (Recording Industry Association of America) diamond artist. He’s the first recording artist born in Africa to be acknowledged for selling 10 million units and he’s the first male artist from the South Bronx to receive a diamond plaque.

And of course French Montana is still making music. He recently dropped a new Cokeboys single featuring Nav titled “Fenty” and released a joint album with Harry Fraud called “Montega” in June of this year.