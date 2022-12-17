BWSTimes ranks among America’s “most reliable sources for news”

Listen to this article here

According to Ad Fontes Media’s most updated media bias chart, the Black Wall Street Times ranks as one of the country’s “most reliable sources for news.”

The latest ranking puts The Black Wall Street Times in alignment with news sources like CNN and the LA Times. It also ranks The Black Wall Street Times higher with regard to reliability than MSNBC.

Ad Fontes regularly ranks media sources for political balance and accuracy. According to the organization’s website, a team of politically left, right and center-leaning individuals reviews articles from publications across the country.

The opinions of the reviewers are averaged for each article. Article scores are then compiled to give a monthly ranking.

Black Wall Street Times ranks as balanced and highly reliable on latest media bias chart

The rankings for political leanings range from -42 (extreme left) to 42 (extreme right). The closer a publication’s score is to zero, the more politically neutral it is. Likewise, the rankings for reliability range from 0 (inaccurate or misleading) to 64 (original fact reporting).

The Black Wall Street Times received a score of -8.92 for political bias, placing it between “Balanced” and “Skews Left.” BWSTimes received a score of 40.07 for reliability, giving it a ranking of “complex analysis.”

In just over five years, Black Wall Street Times has grown from a small, local operation to a nationally recognized and trusted news sources for millions around the country.

Under the leadership of founder and editor-in-chief Nehemiah Frank, the paper’s commitment to elevating Black stories, sharing the unvarnished truth and ensuring access for all continues to draw new readers every day.

Imagine a newsroom full of Black journalists working in Greenwood/Black Wall Street 101 years after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Well, that's our present reality at The Black Wall Street Times. We know AJ Smitherman couldn't be more proud!!! #BlackWallStreet #Forever pic.twitter.com/DrvxLzc0mw — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) October 25, 2022

Ad Fontes’ mission is to “rate all the news to positively transform society.”

The corporation has reviewed over 36,000 articles since it launched the media bias chart in 2018. In total, the organization ranks more than 2,000 news sources nationwide.