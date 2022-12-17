fbpx
News

BWSTimes ranks among America’s “most reliable sources for news”

by Nate Morris
by Nate Morris
The Black Wall Street Times ranked as one of the most reliable news sources in the country.
The Black Wall Street Times ranked as one of the most reliable news sources in the country.
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

According to Ad Fontes Media’s most updated media bias chart, the Black Wall Street Times ranks as one of the country’s “most reliable sources for news.”

The latest ranking puts The Black Wall Street Times in alignment with news sources like CNN and the LA Times. It also ranks The Black Wall Street Times higher with regard to reliability than MSNBC.

Ad Fontes regularly ranks media sources for political balance and accuracy. According to the organization’s website, a team of politically left, right and center-leaning individuals reviews articles from publications across the country.

The opinions of the reviewers are averaged for each article. Article scores are then compiled to give a monthly ranking.

Black Wall Street Times ranks as balanced and highly reliable on latest media bias chart

The rankings for political leanings range from -42 (extreme left) to 42 (extreme right). The closer a publication’s score is to zero, the more politically neutral it is. Likewise, the rankings for reliability range from 0 (inaccurate or misleading) to 64 (original fact reporting).

The Black Wall Street Times received a score of -8.92 for political bias, placing it between “Balanced” and “Skews Left.” BWSTimes received a score of 40.07 for reliability, giving it a ranking of “complex analysis.”

In just over five years, Black Wall Street Times has grown from a small, local operation to a nationally recognized and trusted news sources for millions around the country.

Under the leadership of founder and editor-in-chief Nehemiah Frank, the paper’s commitment to elevating Black stories, sharing the unvarnished truth and ensuring access for all continues to draw new readers every day.

 

Ad Fontes’ mission is to “rate all the news to positively transform society.”

The corporation has reviewed over 36,000 articles since it launched the media bias chart in 2018. In total, the organization ranks more than 2,000 news sources nationwide.

Nate Morris moved to the Tulsa area in 2012 and has committed himself to helping build a more equitable and just future for everyone who calls the city home. As a teacher, advocate, community organizer and non-profit leader, Nate has a deep understanding of the Tulsa landscape. He has supported as a writer and editor with The Black Wall Street Times since 2017 and is honored to be part of a publication that’s changing the landscape of journalism in Tulsa and across the country.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

New bill could help states raise starting teacher...

Harvard announces first Black president in 400 year...

New Young Dolph album drops more than one...

Brittney Griner intends to play in the upcoming...

NBA player retires at 22, says anxiety led...

Gunna released as video is leaked of controversial...

The former cop who shot Atatiana Jefferson found...

Eddie Murphy to accept Cecil B. DeMille Award...

Non-Black HBCU Professor has student arrested in the...

Colorado Springs hotel staff suspended after racially profiling...