GREENWOOD Dist. — Circle Cinema will present several films and events in support of Black History Month, headlined by the Black Love film series. Black Love features the best African American romance films and live music by Tulsa R&B singer OmaleyB. It’s sponsored by Black Vibe Tulsa with support from Play Tulsa Music.

Black Love anchors a robust lineup of titles in February, which also include three locally-made documentaries and a special photography exhibit. Tickets and more about the films are available now at CircleCinema.org.

“Black Love is a series about celebration,” said Brent Ortolani, Circle Cinema Executive Director. “Working with Circle Cinema’s African American advisory council, we’re showing films meant to break down stereotypes and present the Black experience on-screen in positive ways.”

“Black Vibe Tulsa is proud to be one of the sponsors of this series,” said Jameelah Stuckey, Black Vibe Tulsa Founder, Educational Equity Consultant, and member of Circle’s African American Advisory Council.

As part of the sponsorship, Black Vibe Tulsa will provide ten free tickets for each Black Love film for those that might not otherwise be able to attend. More information about free ticket access will be available at CircleCinema.org/blacklove.

All Black Love events begin at 6:00 p.m. with live music by Tulsa R&B singer OmaleyB in the Gallery and movie-themed drink specials at the Circle Bar. Films follow at 7:00 p.m.

Black Love film lineup at Circle Cinema:

About Last Night (2014) – Thursday February 9.

While out with loudmouthed pal Bernie (Kevin Hart), Danny (Michael Ealy) meets successful businesswoman Debbie (Joy Bryant), who’s as leery of relationships as Danny is.

However, Danny and Debbie both feel the pull of undeniable attraction, and they end up spending the first of several nights together.

The two try to make a success of being a couple despite warnings from Bernie and Joan (Regina Hall), Debbie’s best friend. Meanwhile, Bernie and Joan experience some chemistry of their own.

Love Jones (1997) – Tuesday February 14.

All tickets include a special Valentine’s sweet treat from Tulsa’s Cake Palate Designs. Darius Lovehall is a young, Black poet in Chicago who starts dating Nina Mosley, a beautiful and talented photographer.

While trying to figure out if they’ve got a “love thing” or are just “kicking it,” they hang out with their friend, talking about love and sex. Then Nina tests the strength of Darius’ feelings and sets a chain of romantic complications into motion.

Boomerang (1992) – Thursday February 16.

A cocky ad executive, Marcus (Eddie Murphy) has a reputation as a ladies’ man. However, Marcus gets a taste of his own medicine when a merger finds him working under the beautiful Jacqueline (Robin Givens), who has a similarly cavalier attitude about romance.

Marcus and Jacqueline become involved, but he also begins to develop feelings for the pretty Angela (Halle Berry), who is more thoughtful than Jacqueline.

Poetic Justice (1993) – Thursday February 23.

Still grieving after the murder of her boyfriend, hairdresser Justice (Janet Jackson) writes poetry to deal with the pain of her loss.

Unable to get to Oakland to attend a convention because of her broken-down car, Justice gets a lift with her friend, Iesha (Regina King) and Iesha’s postal worker boyfriend, Chicago (Joe Torry). Along for the ride is Chicago’s co-worker, Lucky (Tupac Shakur), to whom Justice grows close after some initial problems.

But is she ready to open her heart again?

Also coming to Circle Cinema in support of Black History Month:

Rebuilding Black Wall Street: My Life – Premiere event Sunday February 5, 1:00 p.m.

Daily Screenings begin Friday, February 10. The premiere screening is hosted by the Booker T. Washington Class of 1971 and includes a reception at 1:00 p.m. and film at 2:00 p.m. with an introduction by director TheRese Anderson-Aduni and post-film discussion.

The film is a powerful documentary from the H.M. Anderson Trust Archives, Smithsonian, and Getty Images Inc. about the resiliency of Greenwood. It is made from a collection of home movies discovered by the late Rev. Dr. Harold M. Anderson family, depicting families who stayed and rebuilt after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

It’s presented as part of Circle Cinema’s REEL Indie program, which offers accessible screening opportunities to local filmmakers.

Booker T. Washington Boys Basketball: A Legacy of Champions – Free screening 6:00 p.m. Monday February 6.

Booker T. Washington High School’s Historian/Curator Lamar Burks narrates a new documentary directed by Tulsa Artist Fellow and BTW alum Dr. Rodney L. Clark. The film encompasses the history of BTW Basketball from the beginning to the present, with stories from legendary alumni coaches and players.

It includes a Q&A with Dr. and the current BTW boys team with coach Eli Brown III, moderated by former coach and alum Reginald “Ice” Terry.

Crown – Premiere event Friday February 17, 6:30 p.m. Daily screenings begin Saturday February 18.

See this empowering new made-in-Tulsa film directed by Dr. Tamecca Rogers, a relevant and timely documentary explores the lived experiences of prominent local Black women in Tulsa pertaining to racism and discrimination in the workplace and school.

The premiere event includes a reception at 6:30 p.m. to meet Dr. Rogers, enjoy live jazz, and see a performance by the Coco Dance Group. The film airs at 7:30 p.m., followed by Krisheena Suarez performing her song “Woman” featured in the film and a Q&A with Dr. Rogers and cast members.

In the Gallery: Crowning Glory – art exhibit on display all month.

In conjunction with her film “Crown,” Dr. Tamecca Rogers presents an art exhibit on display in the Circle Cinema Gallery throughout February, free and open to the public.

The exhibit is a celebration of beauty and an ode to the hard work, long hours, tons of money, and physical pain that Black people face to take care of their crown. As Dr. Rogers listened to each women’s story while making the film about their experience with hair discrimination, she felt the pain and tears of the women sharing their story, but she also saw beauty and strength within each woman.

The goal of the exhibit is to continue conversations surrounding Black hair discrimination in hopes that all Oklahomans will come together to pass The CROWN Act, which is legislation to allow everyone, including Black people, to show up with their God-given hair without repercussions.