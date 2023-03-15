|
Amazon is launching a four-part docuseries on April 4 highlighting J.R. Smith’s golf career at HBCU North Carolina A&T.
Releasing on Prime Video on April 4, Amazon is launching a four-part docuseries that follows the two-time NBA Champion on his pursuit of a golf career as a student at the HBCU North Carolina A&T.
Smith joined the NBA straight from high school in 2004, forgoing a college career. After he retired from his 18-year NBA career, the former champion still had NCAA eligibility left and decided to pursue a golf career while studying at the nation’s largest HBCU.
Amazon docuseries on J.R. Smith’s golf career
In his freshman year, Smith was named North Carolina A&T’s Academic Athlete of the Year while obtaining a 4.0 GPA.
“If I’m being honest at all, I was terrified to go back to school…Literally, these assignments still make my head sweat. Overcoming these fears of being vulnerable and open about my disability has given me real power! Power no one will ever take from me!,” the former NBA champion tweeted.
The four-part docuseries, called Redefined: J.R. Smith, is produced by parent company Uninterrupted which is owned by LeBron James and longtime friend Maverick Carter.
“I can’t even describe the feeling, I ain’t even gonna lie,” Smith said talking about news of his 4.0 GPA.
“A lot of hard work went into that sh*t…when you not used to going to school and doing all that sh*t, ah man. Especially when you don’t think you can do it, you always hear about your disabilities and all of this sh*t that plays a part in why you can’t think the way you want to, and still being able to achieve that sh*t, that sh*t is special.”