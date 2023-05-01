Listen to this article here

A man who allegedly went on a random shooting spree, killing two people at point blank range at a library and a gas station in North Tulsa, faces an arraignment in front of a judge on Monday.

Carlton Gilford, 61, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of malicious intimidation, court documents show. The deadly episode sent the community into shock.

According to Tulsa Police, on April 18 Gilford first walked into the Rudisill Library, a popular gathering spot in the community, and fired at 35-year-old Lundin Hathcock in the back of the head, News on 6 reported. While police were still responding to reports of the first incident, Gilford allegedly walked across the street to Quiktrip on Pine and Peoria. He then aimed and fired at 55-year-old James McDaniel in the head and again when he fell to the ground.

News of Gilford’s random shooting spree comes as others around the nation have been shot at or killed for ringing the wrong doorbell and pulling into the wrong driveway.

Gilford then reportedly waited outside for the police to arrive and allegedly confessed to the attacks without a struggle.

“I heard pop, pop and saw people coming out of the QuikTrip. They were scared to death I guess because the shooter just shot the guy in the back of the head in there and didn’t know if he was going to shoot at them either,” Carol Starks told 2 News Oklahoma.

“Random” shooting in North Tulsa alarms community

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin described Gilford as a solitary man.

“He’s estranged from his family but was a functioning individual within our society,” Chief Wendell said.

“He did at some point attempt to shoot himself. We are thinking that may have occurred between the two shootings. From the video that we are seeing it looks like it may have happened in between the two shootings.”

Across all states, Oklahoma has the 15th-highest rate of gun homicides in the country, according to EveryTown Research.