Jonathon Majors and Meagan Good have been spotted out in the city of Angels and multiple sources report the Tinseltown twosome are now dating.

An eyewitness told TMZ that the duo were at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles last weekend to catch a movie.

Jonathan Majors continues to fight for his name

The actor, 33 — who is currently facing assault charges — and the actress, 41, are currently seeing each other, according to PEOPLE.

Majors’ romance with Good comes about after the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was arrested in March in connection with an alleged domestic dispute.

Majors’ ex had previously told police that she had sustained a broken finger (on her right hand) and an ear laceration after fighting with the actor.

Majors was subsequently charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office over the alleged incident.

However, the “Creed III” co-star’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has vigorously defended her client’s innocence. She claims that it was actually Majors who was the victim of physical assault, not his ex, and that there’s video proof to back it up.

According to Page Six, Chaudhry also claims that a driver saw the woman attacking Majors by “hitting, scratching and attacking” him over infidelity claims as he “begged the driver” to open the door so that he could jump out of the car and escape her.

The actor appeared virtually at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City for a short hearing earlier this week, where he spoke during the hearing only to confirm that he consented to appear at the hearing virtually rather than in person.

Majors also went so far as to release text messages between him and his ex in an effort to clear his name. However, despite loudly proclaiming his innocence, Majors has been dropped by his talent management firm and high-powered PR firm.

Good, meanwhile, separated from ex-husband DeVon Franklin in December 2021 after nine years of marriage, according to PEOPLE. They announced their split at the time and then finalized their divorce in June 2022, just a week after what would have been their 10-year anniversary.