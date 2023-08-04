Listen to this article here

Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to rework the four-year contract extension he signed in 2020. According to Roster Management System, the new cash value is $5.8 million, which is nearly a $3 million decrease compared to the value in 2022.

Mixon credited the pay cut to “the bigger picture” as the Bengals have been contenders for the past couple of years and have fallen short.

Joe Mixon played college football at the University of Oklahoma before being selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He is known for his versatile playing style and has been recognized for his abilities as a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield.

“I see the task at hand and what we’re trying to build and in order to keep other players and pieces here, sometimes you have to sacrifice,” Mixon told the team’s website. “I feel like this year was the year to sacrifice on the Super Bowl team we can potentially be.”

This reworked contract guarantees $4.2 million in guaranteed money and $2 million in potential incentives that could be earned this season.

This reworked contract has brought morals up from the team to see someone so committed to the success of the team, especially Bengals star QB Joe Burrow.

“I know that we’re a better football team when Joe is here, so I was happy to see that,” Burrow said about Mixon’s new contract.

As time goes on, the time is now for the Cincinnati Bengals. After coming up short for the past couple of years to teams I like the Chiefs, the pay cut of Joe Mixon could allow money to go to the pieces missing so they could win a Super Bowl.