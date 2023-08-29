Listen to this article here

Tulsa said hello to its newest eatery, Illum, when the lemonade and sandwich shop opened its doors in the downtown Central Library on Monday.

Illum is a concept dreamed up by Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, the founder of Fulton Street Books & Coffee, the only Black-owned bookstore in Tulsa. Yes, in between opening an auxiliary Fulton Street location at the Tulsa Airport and moving Fulton to a permanent location on Greenwood, Asamoa-Caesar has found the time to build an entirely new, unique brand.

Situated in the space once occupied by Starbucks, Illum brings a refreshing and crisp twist on a year-round favorite: lemonade.

Illum

Illum offers patrons fresh lemonade, tasty bites and a warm, unique atmosphere

Twenty-one flavors of freshly-squeezed lemonade, to be exact. And for less than the cost of some lattes, patrons aren’t just receiving a small cup of pre-mixed drink. No, think bigger. Think an upscale take on lemonade from the state fair – for a fraction of the cost.

Behind the counter, a barista uses a classic press to squeeze and mix a sweet, tangy drink just for you. Then, mix in any available flavor and you have a fleshly made lemonade you won’t want to put down.

And while you’re there, grab a quick snack or a lite lunch from a menu curated for every palate. In a statement announcing the opening, Illum said it also offers a bevy of flavorful sandwiches “named to pay homage to Tulsa, past, present, and future”.

Once you step into Illum, you may be inclined to grab a seat and stay awhile. The floor to ceiling windows, beautiful woodwork, hand-crafted hanging planter and propagation wall and sprawling patio combine to create an elegant, inviting space.

Illum is everything Tulsa has been craving on these hot summer days. And it’s everything we’ll need to warm-up on a crisp fall afternoon or cheer-up on a dreary winter day.

Because every day of the week, Illum is ready to illuminate downtown Tulsa.