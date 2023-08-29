Listen to this article here

Days after a white domestic terrorist killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., the family of the youngest victim has started a gofundme for funeral expenses.

Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29 and Anolt Joseph “A.J.” Laguerre Jr., 19, were each targeted and killed in a racist attack by a 21-year-old determined to cause chaos. Emboldened by the rhetoric and policies of far-right politicians like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the domestic terrorist set his sights on the dollar store in New Town only after being turned away from Edward Waters University, an HBCU.

The family of the youngest victim, 19-year-old A.J. Laguerre Jr., has started a gofundme seeking support as they prepare to bury and memorialize a soul taken long before his time. It’s so far raised nearly $8,000 of the $50,000 goal. To support the gofundme, click here.

Described as a loving person who would give you the clothes off his back, Laguerre Jr. was a store employee working at the dollar store when he was murdered by a white domestic terrorist.

“The only thing … he likes in life is to work,” his father Laguerre Sr. said, according to NBC News. “He doesn’t ask nobody for nothing.”

Jacksonville mourns; family gofundme seeks support

“I think the country has to have a real conversation about the anti-Black campaign that is going on online as well as in person,” Atlanta, Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs told The Black Wall St. Times on Sunday.

With Georgia’s close proximity to Florida, Griggs said his community is worried about a similar attack taking place in Atlanta as Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis takes Donald Trump to court for charges related to election subversion.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Angie Dixon (D-13) has been an outspoken critic of DeSantis who ties his actions to the racist violence that occurred over the weekend.

Let’s not allow them to sterilize what happened in Jacksonville on yesterday. It was racist violence and white domestic terrorism. The murderer, the white terrorist was a racist that hated Black people.



This isn’t a “mental health” issue, this is a systemic racism issue. PERIOD — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) August 28, 2023

On Tuesday, Rep. Dixon called attention to the gofundme asking people to support.

“This is the 19 yr old young man that worked at the Dollar General and was killed by the white supremacist. His family needs funding to be buried alongside his mother,” she posted.

