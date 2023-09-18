Listen to this article here

ATLANTA, Ga. – Morris Brown College (MBC) is delighted to announce that it has received approval from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program to provide educational opportunities to international students from around the world. This marks a significant milestone for the institution, as it is the first time in over 20 years that MBC has been able to offer such opportunities.

The F-1 Visa (academic student) permits international students the opportunity to enter the United States as full-time students at an accredited college. On April 26, 2022, Morris Brown College proudly declared that it had obtained full accreditation from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS), a U.S Department of Education approved accreditation agency based in Virginia. This momentous achievement was the result of nearly two decades of relentless effort, signifying a historical breakthrough for the 142-year-old college.

“We are thrilled by the reinstatement of the F-1 Visa at Morris Brown College – this is a historic occasion! I would like to express my gratitude to the team for their hard work and dedication in making this possible. Countless hours of effort have been invested to reach this point. International students can now pursue their education at Morris Brown, which happens to be one of the most affordable colleges in the entire state of Georgia and the most affordable HBCU in Atlanta, with a tuition fee of $4,250.00 per semester. We will promptly begin recruiting students from the Bahamas, the continent of Africa, and various other locations worldwide. This is a new era for Morris Brown College. This truly marks The Hard Reset!” stated President Kevin James.

To be eligible for Morris Brown College, international students must:

Enroll as full-time students at the institution.

Students must demonstrate proficiency in English or enroll in English skill-improvement courses.

Provide evidence of adequate financial resources to support their studies in the United States.

Maintain ties to their home country that signify their intention to return after finishing their education in the United States.

Morris Brown (HBCU) President Dr. Kevin James receives alumni award on October 9, 2021. (Winthrop University photo)

Formerly enslaved religious leaders at Big Bethel AME Church founded Morris Brown College in 1881. This makes MBC the first HBCU in Georgia that African Americans founded, funded, owned, and operated. The institution made history in April 2022, earning its accreditation status after a nearly 20-year hiatus. The iconic Fountain Hall and the current Morris Brown campus are where Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois wrote “The Souls of Black Folk” in 1903.

Notable alumni include Alberta Williams King, mother of Martin Luther King, Jr., and James Alan McPherson, the first Black writer to win a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.