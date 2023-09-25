Listen to this article here

GREENWOOD Dist. — On Friday, September 29, in the vibrant surroundings of Tulsa’s Art and Greenwood Districts on Guthrie Green, pianist and composer Barron Ryan will be the star of an enchanting musical event that promises to light up the night. In collaboration with Chamber Music Tulsa, Guthrie Green proudly presents “LIT: A Concert by Candlelight,” a unique and moving experience set to take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Latest Composition by Barron Ryan

Ryan’s “There Arises Light (in the Darkness)” will be performed amidst a sea of hundreds of LED candles. This remarkable composition, performed on piano, violin, and cello, serves as a poignant tribute to the historic Greenwood District and the tragic events of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Importantly, it also concludes his previous piece, “My Soul Is Full of Troubles,” on an uplifting and optimistic note.

“After ‘My Soul Is Full of Troubles’ premiered, the composition felt incomplete. It reflected the sorrow of 1921 but not the hope with which Tulsa continues to strive. I wanted to convey that hope, and that’s what this concert and my new work, ‘There Arises Light (in the Darkness),’ promise to do,” Barron Ryan told The Black Wall Street Times.

The Barron Ryan candle light event is part of Guthrie Green’s Off the Cuff concert series, which seeks to bring innovative and inspiring musical experiences to the Tulsa community. Moreover, “LIT: A Concert by Candlelight” promises to be a night of artistry and reflection, offering attendees the opportunity to commemorate a dark chapter in Tulsa’s history while celebrating the resilience and hope of its community.

Courtesy of Barron Ryan | Barron Ryan: A Candlelit Concert Honors Greenwood District

Barron Ryan, a Tulsa native, is not only a gifted pianist and composer but also a bestselling author. After winning a prestigious piano competition, he embarked on a global tour, exploring jazz and ragtime-inspired concert music. In 2021, his commissioned piano trio composition, “My Soul Is Full of Troubles,” garnered recognition from Smithsonian Magazine, which named him one of “10 Innovators to Watch.”

Ryan’s Candlelight Event Details

Who: Barron Ryan, a pianist, composer, and bestselling author, in partnership with Chamber Music Tulsa.

"LIT: A Concert by Candlelight," a free concert featuring Barron Ryan surrounded by hundreds of candles.

Friday, September 29, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guthrie Green, located at 111 E Reconciliation Way, Tulsa, OK 74103.

For additional information about “LIT: A Concert by Candlelight,” including any updates or event details, visit guthriegreen.com.

This candlelit evening promises to honor Greenwood District’s history and inspire Tulsa’s brighter future. Lastly, don’t miss the chance to see Barron Ryan’s talent shine while honoring Tulsa’s heritage.