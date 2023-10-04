Fred Richard, Khoi Young help USA secure bronze at Worlds

Listen to this article here

Fred Richard and Khoi Young, two rising stars in Men’s Gymnastics, helped Team USA secure a bronze medal at this year’s Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. Remarkably, this achievement marks the first time since 2014 that the men’s team has graced the podium and claimed a well-deserved medal.

In the qualification round, the team’s hopes for a medal hung in the balance after Richard, the reigning 2023 US High Bar Champion, unexpectedly faltered during his strongest event. However, when it truly counted in securing the team medal, Fred Richard delivered an impressive score of 14.533 on the High Bar, the highest among all team competitors on High Bar.

Khoi Young’s unwavering consistency on the Vault, coupled with his exceptional execution, contributed an additional score of 14.666 to Team USA’s total. Additionally, he led the American squad on the pommel horse with an impressive score of 13.600, the highest score among his teammates.

USA Men’s Gymnastics Team earning bronze at the 2023 World Championship in Antwerp, Belgium.

Teamwork makes the dream work

Khoi Young, Fred Richard, along with their teammates, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Yul Moldauer, collectively scored 252.428. Hence, each athlete contributed to the team score on each apparatus.

Moldauer had the highest U.S. score on Parallel Bars with a 14.933 and tied with Fred Richard on Floor Exercise with a pair of 14.366, while Khoi Young led the Americans on Pommel Horse with a 13.600.

Juda executed every routine in both the qualifying and final rounds and secured a 14.400 on the Vault, which counted toward the team medal. Hong had the best score on Still Rings with a 14.000 and scored a 15.100 on Vault.

Frederick Richard (USA)

Fred Richard, a hero’s moment

On the last rotation, however, it was Fred Richard who sealed the deal on High Bar for Team USA, sticking his landing to overtake Great Britain for the 3rd place finish.

Japan (255.594) and the People’s Republic of China (253.794) went one and two. Nevertheless, Team USA’s collective achievement also signifies the fourth world champion team medal ever attained by the US Men’s Gymnastics team.

What’s Next at Worlds for Fred Richard, Khoi Young and Team USA?

Fred Richard now aims for the individual All-Around competition along with his teammate Asher Hong. Richard will also compete in the individual event finals on the Floor Exercise. Meanwhile, Hong and Moldauer will compete on Parallel Bars. Young, as the number two qualifier on Pommel Horse, will make a significant appearance in that event’s final, and Juda has earned a spot in the Vault and Horizontal Bar event finals.

The Women’s Team is next in line to aim for the podium in Antwerp. This Wednesday, Simone Biles, Skye Blakely, Shi Jones, Joscelyn Roberson, and Leanne Wong will strive to secure the eighth consecutive team gold medal for the U.S. at the World Championships.