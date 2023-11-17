Listen to this article here

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking, amongst other charges, by his former ex-girlfriend and singer, Cassandra (Cassie) Ventura, throughout their 10-year relationship.

Doug Wigdor stated, “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit.”

The lawsuit was filed at the U.S. District Court in Manhattan for $30 million, for which Ventura filed a 36-page complaint. She’s seeking “a money judgement representing compensatory damages including consequential damages, lost wages, earning, and all other sums of money.”

In the filing, it goes into detail about the relationship between Cassie and Diddy. In 2007, Ventura began dating Combs when she was 21 years old. Combs pursued Ventura, even when they were both in relationships, as he was publicly dating Kim Porter.

Although she was in the music industry with Combs, Ventura agreed to go out with him out of fear that she would reject him, according to the lawsuit. Ventura accuses Combs of frequently abusing her, while the violence was watched by his employees. The filing states that after the abuse, Combs would hide Ventura in “a hotel for days at a time to let her bruises heal.”

Cassie accuses Diddy of abuse

As the abuses continued, Ventura “found herself becoming numb to the abuse she was experiencing, and became entirely beholden to Mr. Comb’s demands.” The lawsuit claims Combs dangled people off the balcony and would force Ventura to have sex with male workers, while he watched.

The lawsuit accuses Diddy Combs of having a possessive nature when it came to Cassie Ventura. It also accuses him of blowing up Kid Cudi’s vehicle after finding out Cudi was interested in Ventura.

Over the years, Combs subjected Ventura to “abuse, violence, and sex trafficking”, and she has “rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all women who suffer in silence,” the suit states.

After the allegations and filing came to light, Comb’s attorney, Ben Brafman, responded by stating that his client “vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”

For many years, Ventura has kept quiet about her relationship and what she’s endured with Diddy, but “after years in silence and darkness, [she] finally ready to tell [her] story, and to speak up on behalf of [herself] and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” the lawsuit states.