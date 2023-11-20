Listen to this article here

In less than 24 hours after filing incendiary allegations, the former couple Sean “Diddy” Combs and Casandra “Cassie” Ventura have reached a swift settlement.

The lawsuit was filed by Ventura on November 16.

The suit accused Combs of rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking, amongst other charges.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support,” stated Ventura following the settlement.

Fans Skeptical of Quick Settlement

After the quick settlement, many individuals took to The Shaderoom comments to express their opinions. One individual wrote, “The fact he settled that quick… CASSIE HAD DIRT ON HIM!”

Despite the comments against Combs, the lawsuit settlement was “no way an admission of wrongdoing,” claimed Combs’ attorney Benjamin Brafman.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

The settlement follows the lawsuit’s claims that Ventura was “trapped by Mr. Combs in a cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking.”

Brafman accuses Ventura of lying and blackmail

After denying the allegations made against his client, Brafman claimed that “for the past 6 months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequiviocally rejected as blatant blackmail.”

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now restorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a pay day,” Brafman argued.

Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer who represented Harry Weinstein’s victims and now represents Ventura, responded by stating, “Mr. Comb’s offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all women who suffer in silence.”

Kesha removes Diddy’s name from song

Although the lawsuit has been settled, many celebrities have showcased support for Ventura, such as pop singer Kesha.

In her famous hit song “Tik Tok”, Kesha sings “Wake up in the morning feelin’ like P. Diddy.” However, during her show in Oakland, California, Kesha sang “Wake up in the mornin feelin just like me.”

By removing Combs’ name from the song, Kesha is standing against the alleged allegations. For over a decade, Kesha was in a legal battle of sexual assault with Lukasz Gottwald, otherwise known as “Dr. Luke”. Kesha accused him of sexual assault back in 2005, which was dropped in 2016.

Combs stated, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”