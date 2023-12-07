Listen to this article here

A fourth lawsuit has emerged against Sean “Diddy” Combs, but this time he is being accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl.



After Casandra “Cassie” Ventura first filed her lawsuit against the famous producer, weeks later, more women came forward and claimed to be victims of Combs’ abuse as well.



The latest alleged victim is Jane Doe, who accused Combs of gang-raping her in 2003. According to the plaintiff, she was taken on a private jet from Michigan to New York. When she arrived at Combs’ studio, she alleges that she was raped by three individuals: Combs, Harve Pierre, and the president of Bad Boy Entertainment.



According to the lawsuit, Combs and his workers supplied her with “copious amounts” of drugs and alcohol. The plaintiff states that she was in and out of consciousness while being raped over a bathroom sink by Combs. After he finished sexually abusing her, Doe claims that Combs watched as a third man raped her.

During the alleged gang-rape, the victim was a 17-year-old junior in high school, while Combs was 34-years-old.



The victim decided to file a lawsuit, after “seeing two other women bravely speak out against Mr.Combs and Mr. Pierre, respectively, gave Ms. Doe the confidence to tell her lawsuit as well”, as mentioned in the suit.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH”, Combs States

Amid all the lawsuits filed against him, Combs stepped down as the chairman of Revolt, while also addressing his latest allegations.



On Wednesday, Combs released a statement to his Instagram story:

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assasinate my character, destroy my reputation, and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”



The plaintiff’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, claims that :

“As a result of being raped by Mr. Combs, Mr. Pierre, and the Third Assasailant, Ms. Doe suffered significant emotional distress and feels of shame that has plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years.”

In the complaint, the plaintiff included photos of her in Combs’ studio and sitting on his lap. Furthermore, she blurred out her face in the images.

The fourth lawsuit has been filed under the New York City statute against gender-motivated violence.