Jamie Foxx, an Oscar-winning actor, is facing sexual assault and battery charges, after new allegations have been filed.

The incident allegedly occurred on August 26, 2015.

On November 20, the lawsuit was filed. According to the plaintiff, the incident happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Catch NYC rooftop lounge, in Manhattan, New York. Doe and her friend had spotted the actor and asked for a photo.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff, Janae Doe, claimed Foxx had “intentionally and without consent used force to offensively touch Plantiff’s person,” such as tuching her breasts and genitals. After asking for the photo, Foxx stated, “sure, baby, anything for you.”

The suit claimed that Foxx said she had a “supermodel body” and smelled “so good”.



Doe claims the actor took her to a private spot in the lounge. She states Foxx then began forcibly putting his hand beneath her clothes until her friend arrived and he stopped. During the time of the incident, Doe alleges that the actor was most likely “intoxicated.”

Jamie Foxx claims it “never happened”

The lawsuit against Foxx was filed with the New York State Supreme Court, under the New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which was the same act which helped Casandra Ventura file a lawsuit against Sean Combs.



The act was executed in late November 2022.

The law allows sexual abuse adult survivors to sue their perpetrators in New York, regardless of the statute of limitations.

Through the law, adult survivors are granted one year to file against their abusers.



Although the incident occurred eight years ago, the plaintiff claims to suffer “physical and emotional injuries, anxiety, distress, embarrassment, and economic harm,” because of Foxx.

Not only is the plaintiff suing Foxx, but also Catch Hospitality Group, the restaurant’s partner company, and several other connected business organizations for negligent hiring, training, and supervision.



Foxx’s Spokesperson Deny Allegations

“The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then.”, states a Foxx spokesperson.

“We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.”

The plaintiff is seeking damages and has not disclosed the amount.