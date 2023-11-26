

After a 20-year partnership with Sean “Diddy” Combs, Macy’s has decided to cut ties with “Sean John”.

“As part of our ongoing review of our brand portfolio, the Sean John collection has started to phase out of assortment since early fall 2023”, source told Radaronline.

Macy’s no longer sells Comb’s clothing brand as recent lawsuits, such as the settlement with Casandra Ventura, have surely played a part in their decision.

“Sean John” began in 1998

In 2010, Combs and Macy’s began an exclusive partnership, making the brand the primary retailer of his sportswear collection. Global Brands Group took 90 percent of the brand in 2016, which Combs purchased later in 2021.

Combs bought back “Sean John”, after being the highest bidder with $7.551 million for his business. With his bid, Combs surpassed Ventures LLC’s $7.50 million cash offer.

After winning back Sean John, Combs told Forbes:

“I launched Sean Johns in 1998 with the goal of building a premium brand that shattered tradition and introduced Hip Hop to high-fashion on a global scale. Seeing how streetwear has evolved to rewrite the rules of fashion and impact culture across categories, I’m ready to reclaim ownership of the brand, build a team of visionary designers and global partners to write the next chapter of Sean John’s legacy.”

Macy’s Ends Partnership with Combs

Photo Courtesy: GENE J. PUSKAR/AP

Macy’s had thought about ending the partnership with Combs due to a lack of sales, as “Sean John” had not financially performed as in previous years. With low sales and new damning allegations, Macy’s decision to “phase out” Sean John was seemingly inevitable.

Macy’s is looking to distance itself from Combs, amid allegations of rape and abuse. Casandra Ventura had accused Combs of rape, abuse, and sex trafficking, amongst other allegations.

According to the suit, Ventura was subjected to physical abuse by Combs, such as beatings, and then hid in hotels to conceal injuries. Not only did she claim Combs abused her, but others as well, as he forced her to have sex with male workers.

The products will be “removed” and not “available on the site.” According to people close to Combs, the brand is being “reimagined.”

Combs has had two more lawsuits filed against him, following Ventura’s.