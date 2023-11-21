Listen to this article here

Michael Oher’s foster brothers stated that a famous scene from “The Blind Side” never took place.

The 2009 film was an instant hit, as it told the story of a black 17-year-old homeless boy known as “Big Mike.” He was found on the street by a white family and they raised him as one of their own.

The scene starred Sandra Bullock as the mother, “Leigh Anne Tuohy” and Quinton Aaron, as “Big Mike” or “Michael Oher”. In the film, Leigh is making a bed for Michael and he asks “it’s mine?” He states that he has never had a bed before.

Nate Hale and Quwanda Hale explained that in foster homes, everyone has their own space and bed. Quwanda stated, “that video is depicting something that didn’t occur.”

The Hale brothers, who are Oher’s foster brothers, believe that the scenes exaggerated the hardships Oher endured throughout his life. They also stated that his life before the Tuohy family brought him in was different from what was shown on screens.

Inaccurate Scenes in The Blind Side

Quintero Franklin, former NFL legend’s catholic school friend and football player, also stated that the film had false scenes.

Photo Courtesy: Gerald Herbert / AP Photo

In the movie, it seems as if the Tuohy family takes in Oher because he was homeless and waiting in the street. However, Franklin stated that Oher lived with them because it was easier for him, as the family lived close to his school and the father, Sean Tuohy, was a volunteer coach for the school’s football team.

CNN Releases New Documentary

The documentary is called “Blindsided” and it premiered on November 16.

The recent documentary by CNN, stars the real life Michael Oher, as it challenges the inaccuracies of the 2009 film.

In the film, it conveys Oher as unhappy, but his brothers claimed that was also untrue. Nate asserted, “Michael pretty much grasped the concept that everyone else grasped – this is not the end of your life – let this be a step towards the beginning of a new life.”

Throughout the original movie, Oher is conveyed as uneducated, which is shown when he submits a test without completing any questions. Instead of answering the questions, he drew a stick figure on a boat.

Franklin stated, “It’s not accurate and it’s hurtful.”

With the movie’s success, it painted Oher as a struggling and uneducated child who blossomed after being taken in by a rich white family.

The original movie made over $330 million, even earning Sandra Bullock an Oscar for her part as Leigh Anne Tuohy.