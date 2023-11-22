Listen to this article here

During this Thanksgiving season, the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact (AmFam Institute) is proactively addressing the issue of food insecurity among farmers of color.

The institute is allocating a financial contribution of $250,000 to Route 1, an organization dedicated to assisting underrepresented farmers in Minnesota.

1 in 4 Black residents are facing food insecurity

Altogether, people of color constitute only 1% of Minnesota farmers and experience a disproportionate impact regarding food insecurity.

Photo Courtesy: Will Scott, president of the African American Farmers of California, poses for a photo by sorghum plants in Fresno. (AP Photo / Gosia Wozniacka)

According to Feeding America, 1 in 15 people face food insecurity in Minnesota. Communities of color are being affected the most. 1 in 4 Black Minnesota residents are facing food insecurity.

Nyra Jordan, the Social Impact Investment Director at AmFam Institute, further underscores the significance of supporting farmers of color.

“These farmers are producing food that will be consumed in their own communities… Helping them grow and thrive ensures a local source of quality food in Black and indigenous communities, which are far more likely to live in food deserts,” Jordan said.

The collaboration between AmFam Institute and Route 1 goes beyond charity. It is a strategic business partnership aimed at addressing a critical social issue.

By pooling resources, the two organizations aim to support farmers of color and demonstrate their ability to address societal challenges.

Supporting Farmers of Color

Route 1 has established initiatives centered around land access, farm share distribution, access to farming equipment, and agricultural financing options.

Marcus Carpenter, the founder of Route 1, emphasized the broader societal implications of their work. “Addressing the racial hunger divide is not just about providing food; it is a crucial effort to build an inclusive and prosperous Minnesota for everyone,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter explained that Route 1 not only addresses immediate needs but is also investing in the future. The organization operates the Emerging Farmer’s Institute and Youth Academy to nurture the next generation of farmers of color.

Furthermore, emerging farmers often face challenges in accessing affordable insurance. AmFam Institute is collaborating with Route 1 to increase the inclusivity of farming insurance products.

Route 1 has established partnerships with some of Minnesota’s major brands and food distribution partners. These partnerships include The Food Group, UCare, The Finnovation Lab, Be the Match, and Catholic Charities.

Moreover, these partnerships emphasize the widespread support for Route 1’s mission and help them to combat issues of food insecurity among Minnesota’s underrepresented farmers.