Axel Foley makes a triumphant return to the screen as Netflix unveils an exclusive glimpse into Eddie Murphy’s reprisal of the iconic role in the highly anticipated fourth installment of Beverly Hills Cop.

In the unveiled image, Murphy’s Axel Foley is depicted with his hands raised, adorned in his distinctive Detroit Lions jacket.

In the still image, Axel Foley is seen engaging with two police officers, while a crowd of spectators record the incident.

Photo Courtesy: Empire Magazine/Netflix Instagram Post

Entitled “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley,” this Netflix sequel marks a nearly three-decade hiatus since the franchise’s last film.

The preceding installment, “Beverly Hills Cop 3,” garnered unfavorable reviews, with critics and Murphy himself labeling it as the weakest movie in the franchise. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the release of the fourth installment.

Axel Foley is coming back in 2024

Reprising their roles alongside Murphy are Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot. Moreover, the cast also features some new faces, including Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Paige.

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” centers around Foley and his criminal defense attorney daughter, portrayed by Paige. Additionally, the two work on a case leading to friction with an LAPD special-unit officer played by Kevin Bacon.

“It’s all about the heartstrings”

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer provides insight into the film’s essence, describing it as both hilarious and emotionally moving. “No matter how funny it is, how much great action it has, it’s all about the heartstrings,” remarked Bruckheimer.

The film is directed by Mark Molloy and scripted by Will Beall. Murphy takes on the role of a producer, collaborating with Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Following the transition from Paramount to Netflix in 2019, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” is scheduled to be released in 2024.