Sean Combs steps down as chairman of Revolt, after the sexual assault lawsuits.

Combs co-founded Revolt with Andy Schuon and launched in 2013.

Revolt TV premiered last October and has several distributors, such as Comcast and Time Warner Cable. An estimated quarter of the country watches the network, with it being accessible in 25 million homes.

Revolt Releases A Statement

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt. While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.” “Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT – one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture – and that continues.”



More Lawsuits Emerge

After “Cassie” Ventura settled her lawsuit with Combs, other women began coming forward and filing lawsuits against him as well.



The second lawsuit was filed last week by Joi Dickerson-Neal, under the New York Adult Survivors Act. According to the lawsuit, Combs “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused.” her, while she was with him, claiming to be a victim of “revenge porn.”



In 1991, Dickerson-Neal says she met Combs, while she was a student at Syracuse University. She agreed to go out with him, after being in his music video. During the dinner, the plaintiff alleges that Combs “intentionally drugged” her, then sexually assaulted her and proceeded to share the tape with other individuals.

Three women have now accused Combs under the Adult Survivors Act

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff claims that she was taken to “a place he was staying to sexually assault her.”



Because of the sexual abuse and drugging, Dickerson-Neal suffered from “severe depression and suicide ideation”, as she is suing Combs for “substantial and lifetime injuries.”

The plaintiff is also inquiring about a trial by jury, in addition to the compensation from “mental and emotional injury, distress, pain, and suffering and injury to her reputation.”



A spokesperson for Combs told E! News:

“This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”

On November 23, a third woman filed a lawsuit against Combs.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff, who has not been named, claims Combs visited her place, then “assaulted and choked” her until she passed out.



Combs rejects all lawsuits filed against him, as his spokesperson stated to E! News,