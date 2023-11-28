Listen to this article here

On Nov. 24, Google launched its fourth annual Black-Owned Friday campaign to support and highlight Black-owned businesses.

Teaming up with multi-talented artist and entrepreneur Keke Palmer, the tech giant produced a captivating film that revolutionizes Black Friday into an interactive and shoppable experience.

The film features a reimagined version of the iconic 90s single “100% Pure Love,” now titled “Black-Owned Friday (100% Supporting),” featuring Crystal Waters.

The film was directed by Andre Muir and showcases 12 Black-owned businesses, 25 Black-owned brands, and over 50 products from across the United States.

In a strategic collaboration, Google partnered with the US Black Chambers, Inc. to redefine Black Friday as Black-Owned Friday.

The aim is to inspire and encourage consumers to align their shopping habits with their values. The Black-Owned Friday campaign urges people to actively support Black-owned businesses throughout the holiday season.

Resources for Black Business Owners

The campaign also offers many resources to Black business owners. Obtaining a Black-Owned Business badge can help them stand out to customers on Google Maps.

Black business owners can also utilize AI technology to enhance product images directly from the campaign page. Business owners are also encouraged to attend Gilberto Herrera’s digital workshop to learn more about e-commerce tools.

The campaign page includes free downloadable images that Black business owners can use to promote Black-Owned Friday on social media.

Featured Business

International Beauty Supply is one of the many featured businesses involved in the campaign this year.

Diana Patricia Nembhard, co-owner of International Beauty Supply, created a blog post expressing what the campaign means to her.

International Beauty Supply, Diana Patricia Nembhard, Eleis Welch (1)

She shared that her mother founded International Beauty Supply in Los Angeles California 26 years ago.

When asked to be a part of Google’s Black-Owned Friday campaign Nembhard didn’t hesitate. “As a proudly Black-owned business, our mission has been to create a place that unites people and creates community, so I’m excited that we can help spread the message,” Nembhard said.

In the blog post, she articulated the significance of supporting Black-owned businesses, emphasizing that this commitment should extend beyond the holiday season to create a lasting economic impact.

This innovative campaign underscores Google’s commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Check out Black-owned Friday here and support 100% Black-owned businesses.