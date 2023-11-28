Listen to this article here

The LeBron James Family Foundation has opened a museum in Akron, Ohio, dedicated to the life and career of the NBA’s latest G.O.A.T.

The museum, called LeBron James’ Home Court, is located in the same neighborhood where James grew up.

Photo Courtesy: Marc Bona, Cleveland.com

The museum is designed to be an immersive experience for visitors. It includes interactive exhibits, memorabilia, and videos that tell the story of James’ entire life and career.

One of the most popular exhibits is a recreation of James’ childhood apartment. Visitors can walk through the apartment and see where James grew up and played basketball as a child.

Photo Courtesy: Marc Bona, Cleveland.com

The museum also has a large exhibit that is dedicated to James’ career

It includes his jerseys, shoes, and trophies from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Photo Courtesy: Marc Bona, Cleveland.com

According to the website, recognizing the life-changing importance of education, The LeBron James Family Foundation invest its time, resources, and attention in the kids of LeBron’s hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The LeBron James Family Foundation says that the museum is designed to inspire visitors and teach them about the importance of hard work, dedication, and giving back to the community.

Photo Courtesy: Marc Bona, Cleveland.com

“I’m going somewhere nice, where no mosquitoes at” – Jay Z

According to Cleveland.com, as Jay Z’s “My 1st Song” plays, you can wind through the rooms and see reflections of the boy – a remote-control Hummer sits on the floor – as well as the man LeBron becomes.

Photo Courtesy: Marc Bona, Cleveland.com

You see the words “discipline” and “sacrifice” – two tenets he took to heart and which propel a work ethic that pushes James.

LeBron James is all-time leading scorer with more than 39,000 points

Photo Courtesy: Marc Bona, Cleveland.com

In addition to the exhibits, the museum also has a theater room that shows a film about James’ life. The theater also hosts events and programs for visitors.

The museum is open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm, seven days a week. Admission is free.