Sandra Jimenez, a 44-year-old woman, has been charged with aggravated battery, after stabbing her boyfriend with a rabies needle.



The incident occurred on January 25, a little before 10:00 p.m., in their home in Miami-Dade County.

Miguel Tellez, the victim, told the Miami Police Department that the couple had gotten into an argument about him “looking at other women.”



According to Tellez, the couple came back home and he laid down when things began to escalate. Jimenez had “jumped on him with two rabies needles that were for their dogs.” After pouncing on her boyfriend, she proceeded to jab them into his right eyelid.

Sandra Jimenez, 44-year-old woman, scene in jail, after stabbing her boyfriend with a rabies needle. Photo Courtesy: Miami-Dade Police Department





Jimenez left the scene immediately after striking her boyfriend with the rabies needle.

After it happened, she “realized what she had done,” stated in the affidavit. However, her fleeing attempt was short-lived, as she was arrested later that day when officials spoke with the victim.

Sandra Jimenez claims his “wandering eye” wounds were “self-inflicted”

When police arrived at the scene, they found Jimenez sleeping in a vehicle outside of the home. They asked about what occurred and she informed them that the victim’s injuries were “self-inflicted.”



The victim was pierced in one eyelid from the rabies needle. Afterward, he called officials and he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and met with detectives.



The couple had reportedly been together for eight years. Over the years, they had experienced problems because of Tellez’s wandering eye.

Jimenez is placed on house arrest and is being represented by a public defender

Moreover, Jimenez had pleaded not guilty to the felony charges of aggravated battery. After her hearing on Monday, her bond was set at $7,500.

Furthermore, the bond conditions state that Jimenez must keep her distance from Tellez.



On December 26, Jimenez is scheduled to return to court for her next hearing.