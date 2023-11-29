Listen to this article here

Tina Knowles, 69-year-old mother of Beyoncé, has answered critics who claim her daughter bleached her skin.

The speculation began that Beyoncé bleached her skin based on her appearance at the “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé ” premiere.

Beyoncé at the premiere of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”, seen in a white wig with a chrome silver dress. Photo Courtesy: @mstinaknowles, Tina Knowles on Instagram

Beyoncé was seen with a white wig and in a chrome silver dress, as she walked down the red carpet. Fans took notice that the singer looked different than usual, many claiming that she was too “white.”

Tina Knowles Defends Beyoncé

After seeing the negative comments about her daughter, Tina answered back on Instagram addressing the accusations.

First, she made a video dedicated to Beyoncé, including hateful comments such as, “She’s not a black woman!”, “she’s white now??”, “why she look so white?”, and many others, then included the song “Brown Skin Girl” by Beyoncé, SAINt JHN, and Wizkid.

Afterward, she showcased clips of Beyoncé throughout time and how she has the same skin complexion.

In the caption, she expressed how ignorant and racist some people sound, in addition to explaining the meaning behind her daughter’s outfit.

“She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?”

Tina continued with:

“What’s really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal Beyoncé’s hairstylist she was from TMZ to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal… Well that made my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness.”

Tina ended the statement by stating:

“I know that [Beyoncé] is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times.”

Celebrities Show Support Behind Tina’s Message

Many famous celebrities supported Tina’s statements in the comments, such as Keke Palmer and Octavia Spencer.

Keke Palmer, actress and famous TV host, commented, “I love you so much, Ms. Tina! She deserves to be protected in this way!”

Octavia Spencer, actress and producer, also stated:

“You have raised beautiful, strong, intelligent black, PROUD TO BE BLACK women. Period. Anyone who says otherwise has their own issues to deal with. I’m sorry you’ve come across the negative comments that people don’t realize is a reflection of how they feel about themselves.”

On December 1, The film Renaissance will premiere nationwide.

Renaissance showcases Beyoncé on her international tour and gives the audience a look into her personal life. The film is set to bring in between $30m and $40m on opening day.