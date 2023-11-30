GREENWOOD Dist. — As the holiday season kicks into gear, Downtown Tulsa is gearing up to witness a festive celebration of diversity and entrepreneurship. Eleven minority-owned businesses are coming together to mark the occasion with a special event hosted by Build In Tulsa. The Holiday Bazaar promises a delightful day of shopping, entertainment, and community engagement, all within the vibrant backdrop of the Downtown Tulsa Arts District.

Holiday Bazaar Event Details

Scheduled for Friday, December 1st, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, the Holiday Bazaar will be held at the Build In Tulsa Headquarters, located at 124 Reconciliation Way, Tulsa, OK 74103. This free event is open to the public, inviting shoppers of all backgrounds to partake in the festivities.

With a focus on local products and services, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of offerings from 11 local business owners. These offerings range from handcrafted goods to unique services. The First Friday Founders Market at the Holiday Bazaar aims to be a one-stop destination for discovering and supporting Tulsa’s talented entrepreneurs.

“Build in Tulsa is committed to shining a light on Black-owned businesses that are often overlooked. The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Tulsa,” says Build in Tulsa Executive Director Ashli Sims.” Our Founders Market gives those businesses a platform and connection to a broader community of fellow entrepreneurs, as well as an introduction to Build in Tulsa resources and support. This is an impactful way to shop local, support Black-owned businesses, and cross a few items off your holiday shopping list.”

Honoring Tulsa’s Entrepreneurs

The participating businesses include Lamik Beauty, Coco Plum Lane, Etnika, Gin Scents, Gray Label, Iscents Candles, Greenwood Ave., T Designs, Bounceless Active Wear, Harvey Detail Connection, and Shapes.

At the heart of this event is the commitment to honor the legacy of Black Wall Street. Build in Tulsa dedicates itself to uplifting and amplifying Black-owned businesses. The Founders Market offers Tulsans an ideal platform to shop locally while supporting Black entrepreneurs.

Giving Back to the Community

In the spirit of giving, Build in Tulsa has partnered with Iron Gate, a Downtown soup kitchen and grocery pantry. Together, they aim to help feed the hungry during the holiday season.

Build in Tulsa encourages attendees to bring non-perishable food items. These items will be donated to Iron Gate, further supporting the community.

To further sweeten the holiday spirit, attendees can indulge in complimentary food and refreshments throughout the event. Additionally, those who sign up for business coaching will have a chance to win exciting prizes. These prizes include a brand-new iPad or Oculus headset. You can also participate by contributing a non-perishable food item.

The Holiday Bazaar hosted by Build In Tulsa promises to be a heartwarming celebration. It will focus on local entrepreneurship, diversity, and community engagement. Be sure to mark your calendars for December 1st. Join in the festivities, support minority-owned businesses, and help brighten the holiday season for those in need.