GREENWOOD Dist.–Fulton Street Books & Coffee is finally ready to open its doors in the heart of Historic Greenwood. And to celebrate the momentous occasion, it’s hosting a grand opening event on Friday, December 1st.

The long-awaited re-opening comes months after the acclaimed space closed the doors of its old location in The Heights. After months of online sales, events and pop-ups across the city, the brand-new storefront is ready for its reveal.

“We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome folks back to Fulton Street,” Onikah

Asamoa-Caesar, Founder and Owner at Fulton Street Books & Coffee, said in a press release.

In July, Asamoa-Caesar told The BWSTimes that moving to Greenwood was “a dream”.

“Literacy is a part of our legacy,” she said over the summer. “As Tulsa’s only Black-owned bookstore, we are excited to be that in the heart of Tulsa.”

The grand opening event will feature a public ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. outside of 21 Greenwood, next to Greenwood Rising. At 5 p.m., Fulton Street is teaming up with Atento Capital to host a First Friday mixer event.

The mixer is also free and open to the public. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to RSVP here.

Fulton Street Books & Coffee moves to Greenwood

Over the past three years, Fulton Street has quickly become a staple of the Tulsa landscape. Intentionally designed by Asamoa-Caesar, the space is meant to be a place everyone can call home.

And that, perhaps, is why this moment is about so much more than just a new brick-and-mortar store.

“This grand opening is not just about a new location,” Asamoa-Caesar says.

“It’s about celebrating the resilience of our community and continuing

to stand firm in our commitment to increasing representation on the shelves.”

While attacks on individual liberties and freedoms from state and national leaders escalate, Fulton Street has maintained a space of resistance, encouragement and joy.

And in another moment of both joy and resistance, Fulton Street will now call Black Wall Street home.

From a stunning new space, lined with floor-to-ceiling windows, the bookstore and coffee shop will continue its push for equity and liberation through literacy.

And Fulton Street will do it surrounded by the spirit of Greenwood.