Michael B. Jordan, co-star of “Creed III” is front and center for the brand’s latest “Adonis Creed for Ralph Lauren” collection.

The actor—who also directed and produced the film—will reprise his role as Adonis Creed, who in this latest installment faces a challenge from a former friend and one-time boxing contender who remerges after a long stint behind bars.

The iconic American designer has partnered with MGM Studios on exclusive looks worn by Jordan’s character in the blockbuster trilogy, released nationwide on Friday.

Jordan, who plays the movie’s protagonist, wore several unique Ralph Lauren pieces throughout the film.

Starting March 3, a selection of those looks will be available to shop as a part of Ralph Lauren’s Made to Measure program in stores and online, according to ABC News.

The collection features a mashup of double-breasted suits in pinstripe gray and navy as well as relaxed pieces including sweatshirts in heavyweight terrycloth fabric and lots more.

While exact prices have not yet been confirmed, the luxury line is expected to retail from about $650 to $9,000, according to WWD.

Designer’s sketches of the looks Ralph Lauren created for Creed III.

Each item featured in the collection will also have a “Custom Tailored for Adonis Creed” label.

Ahead of Jordan’s appearance for Ralph Lauren, he made headlines for starring in a new Calvin Klein campaign.

A seasoned actor, Jordan has developed a quick counterpunch

After setting the record straight on the red carpet, Jordan is making sure respect is put on his name, whether in character or in person.

In 2022, Sylvester Stallone expressed his discontent about not being featured in the film, and with Jordan’s stardom steadily rising, Creed III will test the actor’s ability to tell a classic story without its classic hero.

Scoring an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, nationwide audiences will soon flock to the theaters to witness Jordan and co-star Johnathan Majors make epic movie magic.