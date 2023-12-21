Listen to this article here



Phoenix Britt, a talented gymnast from WHGF and CAVU Trampoline & Tumbling, received an academic-athletic scholarship from Iona University.



Britt is a senior at Albert Magnus High School in Rockland County, performing in gymnastics for nine years at the Wendy Hillard Gymnastics Foundation, a pioneering, Black-led organization focused on developing gymnastic champions.

Meet Phoenix Britt

Britt will be one of the newest members of Iona’s Acrobatic and Tumbling Team. In 2022, Iona University adapted the program to its curriculum.



For two years in a row, Britt was the top performer at the Elite Challenge in Texas. She will have the chance to take her talents to the next level.





“Iona’s team was the best fit,” Britt said after attending their clinics and open houses.

Phoenix Britt (Photo courtesy of WHGF)

Iona’s close location was prominent in Britt’s choice to attend the college. Given that it is in New Rochelle, New York, her parents can attend her performances.



“My mom has been to every single performance and competition… I’m used to seeing her in the crowd. I’m thankful that my mom and dad can still come and support me from the stands,” Britt said.

Britt shows gratitude to coaches

A huge contribution to her success goes to her trainers and coaches. Her top coaches include Dennis Rivera Lopez, Oliver De La Rosa, and Dean Parris, along with former World Champion, Roger Walker.



At the CAVU Trampoline & Tumbling, Walker began training top WHGF athletes, in both Harlem and New Hersey. Walker took in Harlem residents after COVID shut down their facility.



Walker introduced Phoenix Britt to Acro Tumbling, while also developing her as an overall gymnast.

“Coach Roger was the one who introduced Acro Tumbling to me. He told my mom about schools all over the country competing in this fairly new sport and thought I could excel,” Britt said. “My mom and I started to give the idea of the sport more thought and after deciding that I wanted to do Acro Tumbling in college, I started to look only at schools that had that sport.”

She also shows appreciation to WHGF fundraisers and competitors. Because of those opportunities, she gained experience and confidence to perform before spectators.



With this exciting opportunity, Phoenix Britt “hopes to have a successful Acro Tumbling career while maintaining [her] grades.” At Iona University, she plans on double majoring in accounting and economics.

