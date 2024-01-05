Listen to this article here

The FDA announced that numerous cans of Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition’s infant formula sold in the United States are being recalled.

This precautionary measure follows the confirmation by Israeli health authorities that cans sold in the U.S. may be contaminated with a bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii.

On December 28, the FDA recommended that Mead Johnson initiate the recall after Israeli authorities confirmed the contamination. The company agreed to the recall on December 29.

The recall pertains to 675,030 cans distributed in the U.S., produced at a Mead Johnson plant in Zeeland, Michigan, starting in June 2023.

Although the U.S. market cans were manufactured separately, they are included in the recall because they were produced during the same timeframe.

Despite all FDA tests yielding negative results for the bacteria, Reckitt/Mead Johnson opted to recall select Nutramigen batches as a precaution. According to CBS News, the factory will continue operating at full capacity.

Infant formula recall: No injuries reported

There are currently no reported illnesses associated with the recalled products. The infant formula subject to the recall can be identified using batch codes listed on the FDA’s website.

Reckitt highlights that their Mead Johnson Nutramigen formula remains the top-selling brand globally for children with cow milk allergies.

The recall notice emphasizes that due to the low remaining quantity of this particular infant formula, it is likely that the products have already been bought or consumed.

Cronobacter sakazakii, the bacteria identified in the contamination, is rare but can be lethal to infants.

The recall alert notes that Cronobacter can reside in dry foods, such as powdered infant formula.

The bacteria can lead to severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis. Symptoms may manifest as irritability, jaundice, temperature changes, breathing issues, and feeding disorders.

Recalled Batch Codes

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans)

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)