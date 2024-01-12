Listen to this article here

A new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Center highlights national rankings for child well-being. Wide historical disparities were found for children of color in this state-to-state comparison.

Oklahoma’s ranking is particularly poor for most racial groups. Despite having the largest Native American population of any state, Indigenous children rank 19th for well-being. Black children rank 30th, Asian American Pacific Islanders rank 39th, White and children of two or more races rank 48th, and Latino children rank 49th.

The state also ranked in the bottom ten for percentages of children living in poverty and high school graduation rates. The only area the state ranked in the top half for is the percentage of children enrolled in early childhood services (17th).

Oklahoma Policy Institute stated in a blog post that they believe this is due to poor policy-making in the state. Executive Director Shiloh Kantz stated, “The latest Race for Results report arrives at a timely moment when many elected officials are minimizing the importance of programs and services that create and foster opportunities for Oklahomans who for too long have been underserved.”

To rectify inequalities, the report encourages action to be taken at the state and federal levels. Some recommended steps are to expand child and earned income tax credits for low-income families and expand Medicaid services.

OK Policy has recommendations that they would like to see lawmakers incorporate in this year’s legislative session. This includes avoiding the expansion of the private school voucher program, expanding the sales tax relief credit to ease financial burdens, opposing tax breaks for the wealthiest Oklahomans, and establishing protections for renters.

Attacks on Oklahoma Children

Superintendent Ryan Walters announced on Wednesday that he plans to end partnerships with several state education entities. Targeted groups are the OK State School Board Association, the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration, and the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center. The press release claims that they work with “extremist groups that seek to undermine parents.”

Last week, Gov. Stitt stated he didn’t apply for a federal summer food program to assist families via EBT. When asked about this decision Stitt told the press that he fears the Biden Administration is trying to push a “social agenda.”

In late 2023, Oklahoma families became eligible to apply for private school tax credits.

The program, which redirects public school funding to private schools, has faced widespread criticism.