Missing Black woman found dead in back of police van

Christine Nance, 29, was discovered dead in an unused police van. Now, her family is demanding answers. An Alabama police officer said that a body discovered outside the Huntsville Police Department headquarters on Monday, October 11, was that of the missing woman.

Police have not yet released a toxicology report, which could take months, on Christina’s death. The cause of death has not been determined. On Thursday, a police officer found Christina’s body as he walked toward the van. However, the body was discovered in a van used to transport evidence that was last used in March, according to a spokesperson for the department.

VIDEO FOOTAGE

Presently, investigators are analyzing surveillance footage from the complex parking lot to determine when she entered the complex. The woman’s sister Whitney Nance, however, said her family has been prevented from viewing the surveillance footage.

Police reportedly took Christine’s family to police headquarters after her body was discovered in order to inspect the tapes, but the investigator in charge of the case was away.

Whitney Nance believes her sister’s body was placed into the police van. “We do not believe that our sister would just randomly walk to a van and climb in it. First of all, why wasn’t the van locked on police property?”

FAMILY CALLS FOR TRANSPARENCY

Concerning her death however, the family of Christina has since requested greater transparency and answers. Whitney, however, reported her sister missing two weeks ago before her sister’s body was found.

“We really don’t know how our relative’s body was found inside a police van on police property and we need some justice,” Christina’s cousin, Frank Matthews, said at a press conference. “We need some clarity and Christina cannot speak for herself.”

Christina Nance, 29, who was reported missing 2 weeks ago, was found dead inside a police van parked outside the law enforcement offices in Huntsville, Alabama. Now, her family is demanding answers. pic.twitter.com/HwaGpvIMCn — Lance Cooper (@lmauricecpr) October 14, 2021