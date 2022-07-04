News

Highland Park shooter planned attack on YouTube

by The Black Wall Street Times
Robert E. Crimo III, 22, the alleged shooter of the Highland Park July 4th Massacre, may have left clues he planned the attack up to a year ago on the social media platform YouTube. The social media giant has already shut down Crimo’s page.

Clues of this horrifying plan were uploaded to Crimo’s YouTube page ZeroTwo in a vlog-style manifesto. Six disturbing videos that include what looks like an illustration of a mass shooting and another that shows the very street where the massacre took place were found in Crimo’s YouTube videos. One of the videos also showed an illustration of police officers shooting him.  

Robert E. Crimo III ZeroTwo YouTube

Screenshot of Robert E. Crimo III ZeroTwo YouTube video.

 

Screenshot of Robert E. Crimo III ZeroTwo YouTube video.

Crimo, who is still on the loose, remains a key person of interest for the Highland Park July 4th Massacre that left 6 people dead and 24 people wounded — firing from a rooftop. According to the police, he was driving a silver Honda Fit with the Illinois license plate DM 80653.

During the time of the tragedy, Highland Park was commemorating the Nation’s founding via a parade. 

“We as a nation — we continue to allow this to happen. While we celebrate the 4th of July just once a year, mass shootings have become our weekly, yes weekly American tradition,” Governor Jay Robert “J. B.” Pritzker of Illinois said at today’s press conference. He then added, “there are going to be people who say that today is not the day, that now is not the time to talk about guns. I’m telling you that there is no better day and no better time than right here, right now.”

Screenshot of Robert E. Crimo III ZeroTwo YouTube video.

Screenshot of Robert E. Crimo III ZeroTwo YouTube video.

