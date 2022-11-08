Brett Favre Linked To More Fraudulent Schemes

Listen to this article here

Brett Favre has been linked to another fraudulent scheme after two companies he financially backed exaggerated the known effectiveness of their drugs to raise money.

Favre has been under increased scrutiny after text messages revealed his knowledge of a $70 million welfare scandal in Mississippi. The state of Mississippi paid Favre $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 to make motivational speeches – out of federal welfare funds intended for needy families.

In the text message, Favre expressed relief that then-governor Phil Bryant was on board for the deal.

Brett Favre: Will the media find out that we're using welfare funds intended to help the poorest residents of America's poorest state to build a volleyball center? Nancy New: Nah. Oh yeah, the governor is fully on board!@ayewolfe five years later: https://t.co/rWXHRXISsu pic.twitter.com/wo3QuIYXaY — Adam Ganucheau (@GanucheauAdam) September 13, 2022

Two Florida-based companies, Prevacus and PresolMD, are alleged to have received more than $2.1 million in Mississippi funds that were earmarked for welfare families. The state of Mississippi filed a lawsuit against the two companies in an attempt to recoup the money.

Favre has largely remained quite since the allegations have come out, and has yet to see any repercussions from the NFL.

Stark Difference Between Backlash Facing Brett Favre Than Kyrie Irving

The backlash in the sports world facing Brett Favre has been noticeably different compared to the recent backlash of Kyrie Irving.

Irving has come under scrutiny recently after posting the link to an antisemitic documentary on his social media. The NBA superstar refused to unequivocally disavow antisemitism when pressed by reporters and the public, and was then suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for a minimum of five games, until he satisfies a list of objectives set by the team.

Many feel that the treatment between Favre and Irving have been unfairly different as Irving is now set to lose millions during his suspension, and Favre stole millions from needy families.

How many current and former white NFL quarterbacks are out here condemning Brett Favre for stealing millions of dollars from Black children in Mississippi? None. How many Black former NBA players are blazing #KyrieIrving? 🦝 🦝 🦝 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 4, 2022