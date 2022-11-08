fbpx
Brett Favre Linked To More Fraudulent Schemes

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the Mississippi Hall of Fame in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015. Mississippi's largest public corruption case in state history, in which tens of millions of dollars earmarked for needy families was misspent, involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state — including NFL royalty Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Brett Favre has been linked to another fraudulent scheme after two companies he financially backed exaggerated the known effectiveness of their drugs to raise money.

Two concussion drug companies backed by Brett Favre overstated their NFL connections and exaggerated the known effectiveness of their drugs in order to raise money, according to ESPN’s Mark Fainaru-Wada.

Favre has been under increased scrutiny after text messages revealed his knowledge of a $70 million welfare scandal in Mississippi. The state of Mississippi paid Favre $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 to make motivational speeches – out of federal welfare funds intended for needy families.

In the text message, Favre expressed relief that then-governor Phil Bryant was on board for the deal.

 

Two Florida-based companies, Prevacus and PresolMD, are alleged to have received more than $2.1 million in Mississippi funds that were earmarked for welfare families. The state of Mississippi filed a lawsuit against the two companies in an attempt to recoup the money.

Favre has largely remained quite since the allegations have come out, and has yet to see any repercussions from the NFL.

Stark Difference Between Backlash Facing Brett Favre Than Kyrie Irving

The backlash in the sports world facing Brett Favre has been noticeably different compared to the recent backlash of Kyrie Irving.

Irving has come under scrutiny recently after posting the link to an antisemitic documentary on his social media. The NBA superstar refused to unequivocally disavow antisemitism when pressed by reporters and the public, and was then suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for a minimum of five games, until he satisfies a list of objectives set by the team. 

Many feel that the treatment between Favre and Irving have been unfairly different as Irving is now set to lose millions during his suspension, and Favre stole millions from needy families.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

