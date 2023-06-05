Dr. Cornel West Announces 2024 Presidential Candidacy

Listen to this article here

Renowned philosopher, author, and political activist Dr. Cornel West stunned the nation today by announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race as a representative of The People’s Party. This unexpected news has captivated astute observers, signaling the start of what promises to be a thrilling and unpredictable campaign.

Renowned scholar and activist Dr. Cornel West throws his hat into the 2024 presidential race, joining the fray as a third-party candidate amid the packed fields of both Republican and Democratic hopefuls. He’ll face off against Democratic incumbent President Joe R. Biden, who, at his age, is the oldest person to ever hold this esteemed office. It’s clear that this election will be a forum for lively debates on divergent principles and ideologies.

Dr. Cornel West’s progressive policies focus on eradicating government corruption, abolishing corporate lobbying, implementing term limits for Congress, and advocating for hand-counted ballots at elections. Additionally, his vision includes reviving the economy by providing quality education, affordable housing, a living wage, and paid leave for all Americans. The candidate will also curb inflation, support labor unions, and expand Social Security.

At the forefront of Dr. West’s campaign is his comprehensive healthcare plan. His goal is to provide access to the same quality healthcare found in economically advanced countries worldwide. His vision includes covering dental, vision, hearing, mental health, substance abuse treatment, and long-term care. Lowering prescription drug prices and alleviating medical debt are at the heart of his healthcare agenda.

Cornel West speaking at an event in Tempe, Arizona. Photo by Gage Skidmore

During a time of global tensions between China and the United States and the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, Dr. Cornel West’s candidacy is committed to bringing American troops back home, ending all wars, reallocating the trillions of dollars spent on military endeavors toward domestic communities, and supporting veterans with better care. He advocates for the end of foreign military aid, foreign military bases, the dissolution of NATO, and the global banning of nuclear weapons.

Candidate West, a prominent voice on issues of race, politics, and ethics, has dedicated his career to advancing progressive causes. His entry into the race promises to initiate crucial debates on issues that are important to many Americans, especially those living on the margins. With his intellectual prowess and unwavering dedication to social justice, Dr. West is poised to make a significant impact on the upcoming election season.