Kenneth Petty, the husband of rap star Nicki Minaj and a convicted rapist, was placed on house arrest Wednesday after threatening the husband of his wife’s rival.

While rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have had beef in the past, Kenneth Petty inserted himself into the chat when he threatened violence against Cardi B’s husband Offset.

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record. This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders,” read an order signed by L.A. federal Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald.

#NickiMinaj’s husband, #KennethPetty, was out here in the New York streets early this morning at 4 a.m. with his friends threatening #Offset ?? pic.twitter.com/il6XrBQC9e — Chrissyy Talks (@ChrissyyTalks) September 16, 2023

Convicted of rape, failing to register as a sex offender: The story of Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was convicted for the 1994 rape of 16-year-old Jennifer Hough. He ultimately pleaded guilty to first-degree rape after kidnapping Hough from her school bus stop.

According to a complaint dated Sept. 16, 1994, Petty placed a knife to Hough’s back while she was waiting for her bus. He forced her to a nearby home where he proceeded to place his body weight on her, pinning her underneath him. Despite pleading for him to stop, he refused.

Afterward, Hough said Petty stared at himself in the mirror and beat his chest while saying “I’m the man. I’m the man.”

When she finally managed to run out of the house, she said he yelled after her that no one would believe her.

In 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty and brought up evidence from the 1994 trial, according to an investigative report from the Daily Beast.

A year later, a court ordered Petty to one year of home confinement and three years probation for failing to register as a sex offender.

In a social media video posted this week, Petty said he was looking for Offset and was “planning your funeral.” The Judge decided the menacing comments violated his probation.

The news was first publicized by celebrity court reporter Meghann Cuniff.

An LA federal judge has ordered Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve "up to" 120 days on home detention for "making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record."



The individual is Offset, Cardi B's husband. pic.twitter.com/5sWU3JLtyw — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 21, 2023

Nicki Minaj’s husband gets petty with Offset

Responding to the threat, Offset posted his own video calling Petty and his crew broke.

“We hoppin’ off jets. Y’all n*ggas standing outside,” Offset said laughing.

#KennethPetty’s friend posts the rest of the alleged messages between him and #Offset.



° (the DMs start on Thursday. the VMAs were two days before.) ° pic.twitter.com/mv26U9583L — Chrissyy Talks (@ChrissyyTalks) September 16, 2023

In a second response, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty also mocked the death of Offest’s cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff.

Takeoff was shot and killed at bowling alley in Houston in November, following a dispute over a game of dice.

“If n***a would’ve killed my n***a I would’ve killed everything moving,” Petty said.

Ultimately, it appears Judge Fitzgerald had the last laugh. He sentenced Petty to up to 120 days on house arrest.