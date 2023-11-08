Listen to this article here

Talks are currently underway for the release of 12 hostages in exchange for a 3-day humanitarian pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Times of Israel reported the deal, citing a source close to Hamas.

“Talks revolve around the release of 12 hostages, half of them Americans, in exchange for a three-day humanitarian pause, to enable Hamas to release the hostages and to enable Egypt an extended [period of time] to deliver humanitarian aid,” the source claims.

Qatar, which helped secure the release of a few hostages in October, is reportedly aiding in the talks.

Hamas militants transport a captured Israeli civilian into the Gaza strip on Oct. 7. On Friday, Oct. 20, Hamas announced it released two American hostages after talks with neighboring Arab nation Quatar. AP Photo/Hatem Ali

It comes over a month after Hamas, an armed militant group that controls Gaza, launched a terror attack against the Israeli people, killing 1,300 civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by unleashing a campaign of indiscriminate bombings, killing over 10,000 Palestinians, half of which are children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Currently, Hamas continues to hold over 240 Israeli, American and other foreign national hostages in Gaza. Despite pressure from world nations and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who has called Gaza a graveyard for children, Netanyahu has vowed to not allow for a ceasefire until all hostages are returned.

President Biden, who has pledged to stand by Israel and provide military support and weapons, has recently called for humanitarian pauses in the fighting to allow for the import of crucial aid to the millions of Palestinians trapped in Gaza.

Meanwhile, nearly two dozen Democrats joined Republicans to censure Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress for her calls for a ceasefire and freedom for Palestinians.

“My Sity, my grandmother, like all Palestinians, just wants to live her life with freedom and human dignity we all deserve,” Rep. Tlaib said on the House floor before the censure vote.

“Speaking up to save lives Mr. Chair, no matter faith, no matter ethnicity, should not be controversial in this chamber. The cries of the Palestinian and Israeli children sound no different to me. What I don’t understand is why the cries of Palestinians sound different to you all.”

I am the only Palestinian American serving in Congress, and my perspective is needed here now more than ever. I will not be silenced and I will not let anyone distort my words.



I’m from Detroit, where I learned to speak truth to power, even if my voice shakes. pic.twitter.com/bXhGPCcKat — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 7, 2023

It’s unclear whether Israel and Hamas will come to an agreement on the proposed humanitarian pause. Meanwhile, Israeli communities continue to intercept drones and bombs coming from Lebanon as fears of a wider conflict continue to mount.