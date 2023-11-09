Listen to this article here



Ice Spice, turning her hit song “Boy’s a Liar”, into a New York rapper, started a rumor of Jordan Poole and her going on a date and him spending $500,000 on the rapper.

Known for keeping her dating life private and exclusive, she was now in the headlines after rumors circulated they were dating.

Poole, an NBA star who was formerly with the Golden State Warriors and is now playing for the Washington Wizards, was rumored to have gone on a date with trending hip-hop female artist Ice Spice.



Fans were sent into a frenzy after rumor spread that Poole spent $500,000 on a date with Ice Spice, taking her on a shopping spree and buying expensive brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

According to The Rap TV, Poole bought her a new Mercedes Maybach truck.

Photo Courtesy: Robb Report

Despite there being no evidence to support these claims, many people still believed them to be true after the rumor was first spread by Cam’ron, the Harlem World rap legend.

In May, he went on his podcast, It Is What It Is, making that false statement about him, claiming, “Jordan Poole, you spent $500,000 on an Ice Spice date. You’re a munch, and you’re playing like a f****** munch. This is not you from last year, bro. Go back to Milwaukee and figure it the f*** out and get back in the playoffs, ‘cause you look crazy.”

However, that claim had interviewers asking Jordan Poole about his relationships with Ice Spice

Poole was asked about Ice Spice during a Wizards fan meet-and-greet, and he denied the rumor.



A young fan was getting his shirt signed by Poole when he asked how it was like to play with sensational Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry. Then, proceeded to change the subject to the rapper, asking, “Is the Ice Spice thing true?” and he replied, “Definitely not. Definitely cap.”