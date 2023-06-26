Listen to this article here

As four-time NBA Champion Forward/Center Draymond Green tests free agency this summer, the Golden State Warriors have made a trade to acquire future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul.

After declining his player option worth $27 million, the Warriors seemingly needed another floor general, so they acquired one. The Warriors traded Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, and two future picks to the Wizards as part of the unexpected deal for Chris Paul.

With this trade happening, along with trading away star guard Bradley Beal for future assets to the Phoenix Suns, the Washington Wizards are seemingly in rebuild mode for years to come.

With this trade going through, it is evident that the Warriors are still in “win now” mode. Acquiring a new floor general was necessary, but the true value to the championship squad is yet to be determined.

Jordan Poole was one of the leading contributors to this Warriors team and provided instant offense for them initially. However, young draft picks like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have shown a lot of upside and potential for the Warriors during a meager Poole playoff performance.

People also wonder how Chris Paul will fit in with the team as he will most likely not be a starter. Known for sometimes having a big ego and wanting to be the main ball handler, he’ll likely have a backup role.

This trade could possibly work for the Warriors, but the Wizards may have possibly won this trade. As the Wizards rebuild, they gain a young scorer and draft picks, while the team that traded him got older and lost some scoring.

However, this trade can still work for the Warriors if they continue to win. Chris Paul will be able to help out the second unit in the playoffs, especially utilizing his methodical IQ to run the offense.