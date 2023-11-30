Listen to this article here

Shirley Anita St. Hill Chisholm, better known as Shirley Chisholm, was a legendary politician and educator who trailblazed as the first African American woman elected to the United States Congress in 1968.

Her groundbreaking victory shattered racial and gender barriers in American politics and paved the way for future generations of women and minorities to seek higher office.

The eldest child, Chisholm was born on November 30, 1924, in Brooklyn, New York, to parents native of Barbados and Guyana. Raised in a working-class family, she excelled in school and developed a strong social conscience.

Photo Courtesy: Brooklyn College

After graduating from Brooklyn College in 1946, Chisholm earned a master’s degree from Columbia University in 1951.

In 1960, Chisholm entered the political arena by running for the New York State Assembly.

Although she lost that election, her determination remained unwavering. Furthermore, in 1968, she made history by becoming the first African American woman to be elected to the United States Congress, representing New York’s 12th congressional district.

In Congress, Chisholm was a vocal supporter for the rights of women, people of color, and the poor.

Shirley Chisholm is surrounded by campaign workers flashing the victory sign, shortly after she won election to Congress from New York City’s Bedford-Stuyvesant district, on Nov. 6, 1968. (AP Photo)

Moreover, she was a co-sponsor of the Equal Rights Amendment and the Comprehensive Child Care Development Act. She also worked to improve education, healthcare, and housing for low-income Americans.

During her seven terms in Congress, Chisholm championed a range of progressive causes, including education reform, economic equality, and women’s rights. Chisholm also vehemently opposed the Vietnam War.

In 1972, Chisholm made another bold move by seeking the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

Rep. Shirley Chisholm, (D-NY), addresses about 400 people in the gymnasium of the Cambridge Community Center, Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 15, 1972 where she opened her campaign for the presidency. (AP Photo/Bill Chaplis)

Although she did not secure the nomination, her campaign broke down barriers and inspired a generation of women and minorities to pursue their political aspirations.

Chisholm retired from Congress in 1983 and continued to be active in public life. She wrote several books, including her autobiography, “Unbought and Unbossed.”

Shirley Chisholm monument soon to be featured in Brooklyn

A rendering of Amanda Williams and Olalekan Jeyifous’s monument to Shirley Chisholm in Prospect Park. Rendering by Amanda Williams and Olalekan Jeyifous

The monument was approved by city officials on July 17 and will stand at the southeast entrance to Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, which attracts eight million visitors per year.

It will be her native borough’s first permanent public artwork to honor a woman.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., second from left, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Barbara Lee, D- Calif., left, and members of the CBC . Ffrom third from left, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y. Applauded during the unveiling of the portrait of the late New York Rep. Shirley Chisholm. It marks the 40th anniversary of Congresswoman Chisholm’s swearing in as a Member of the House of representatives. Tuesday, March 3, 2009, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In 1968, Chisholm became the first African-American woman elected to Congress. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Shirley Chisholm passed away on January 1, 2005, at the age of 80. However, her legacy continues to be celebrated and championed by those who knew her and many more who did not.