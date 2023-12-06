Listen to this article here

Stuart Orlando Scott was an American sportscaster and anchor who left an indelible mark on the world of sports broadcasting.

The life and legacy of the ESPN anchor was honored Monday night in New York City.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research hosted its third annual “Boo Yah! A Celebration of Stuart Scott” event at the historic Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown, bringing together stars, athletes and champions for cancer research.

Born in Chicago in 1965, Scott’s passion for sports and his unique style of commentary quickly made him a fan favorite. He worked for ESPN for over two decades, becoming a household name and a beloved figure in the sports world.

Rise to Prominence:

Scott began his career at ESPN in 1984, working his way up from production assistant to eventually becoming one of the network’s most recognizable faces.

He gained popularity for his energetic and charismatic delivery, often incorporating hip-hop slang and catchphrases into his commentary.

Some of his most famous catchphrases include “Boo-yah!”, “As cool as the other side of the pillow,” and “He ain’t got no legs!”

SportsCenter Icon:

Scott became synonymous with ESPN’s flagship program, “SportsCenter,” serving as anchor for many years.

He was known for his ability to deliver news and highlights with humor and wit, making sports even more engaging for viewers. His work on “SportsCenter” helped to revolutionize sports broadcasting, making it more dynamic and entertaining.

Beyond the “Boo-yah!“

Scott’s talents extended beyond “SportsCenter.” He hosted a variety of other programs for ESPN, including “NFL Primetime,” “NBA Countdown,” and “The ESPY Awards.”

He also served as a commentator for major sporting events, including the NBA Finals and the Super Bowl.

A proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., on air Scott often kept it “colder than the other side of the pillow”, a subtle nod to the brothers he pledged his life and legacy to until his earthly departure.

Impact and Legacy

Scott’s impact on sports broadcasting is undeniable. He broke down barriers and paved the way for a new generation of sportscasters, demonstrating that it was possible to be both informative and entertaining while injecting one’s own personality into the commentary. He was also a powerful advocate for diversity and inclusion in the sports media industry.

Battling Cancer

In 2007, Scott was diagnosed with appendiceal cancer. He fought the disease courageously, undergoing multiple surgeries and treatments. He continued to work at ESPN throughout his battle with cancer, inspiring millions with his resilience and positive attitude.

ESPY Awards Tribute

In 2014, Scott was awarded the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPY Awards. His emotional acceptance speech, in which he spoke about his battle with cancer and the importance of never giving up, was one of the most moving moments in the history of the award show.

Sadly, Scott passed away in January 2015 at the age of 49. His death was met with an outpouring of grief from the sports world and beyond.

Though the grief is global, his impact on the souls of Black folks like Ezekiel J. Walker and Elle Duncan was vital because Stuart Scott was himself in every room he walked into. North Carolina’s favorite TarHeel showed us it was possible and every morning we stretch our arms to heaven above so we can dap up our favorite sports anchor of all time.

R.I.P Stuart Scott. Your voice lives forever.