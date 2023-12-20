Listen to this article here

In his first game back to the NBA, Ja Morant, starting point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, hit the game-winning shot for his team Tuesday.



In addition to securing the 115-113 win for his team, Morant also dropped 34 points and six assists. He let fans know that he’s back for good, with his performance and buzzer-beater shot making a statement.



The Memphis Grizzlies played the New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies were down for the majority of the game until Morant found his rhythm. With the game on the line, the team knew who to go to, intrusting the ball to Morant’s hands for the final shot.

NBA gave him a 25-game suspension

Morant has not played for 25 games, after being suspended for disobeying NBA policy. The suspension was given by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.



The suspension was caused by Morant having a gun on Instagram Live. By Morant publicly disobeying rules, the NBA decided he was not being a positive role model for his young fans.



In a statement put out on June 16, Adam Silver said, “The potential for young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

Realizing the consequences of his actions, Morant apologized to his teammates, fans, and Memphis community.

“To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better. To all my sponsors, I’m going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all my fans, I’m going to make it up to you, I promise.”

This was not the first time Morant has been suspended, but hopefully, it will be the last.

The last time he played was on April 28, when the Grizzlies lost to the Lakers in the playoffs. Eight months later, Morant returns to the court and dominates in every category.

Buzzer-Beater for the Win

After a walk-off interview with TNT, Morant expressed how he felt after helping secure the win for his team and being able to play again.



“I’ve been putting work in man. I ain’t played a game in eight months. Had a lot of time to learn myself, a lot of hard days where I went through it. But basketball is my life, what I love, therapeutic for me, and I’m just excited to be back.”

In last night’s thrilling win, the Grizzlies improved to 7-19. This win is all the momentum they need, as they host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. With Morant back on the field, the team hopes for more wins in the future, as their missing piece is finally back.